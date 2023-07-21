Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson transferred to 60-day injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was transferred to the 60-day injured list, a decision that means he can’t play until Sept. 14 at the earliest.

Donaldson hurt his right calf while running to first base Saturday at Colorado, and the 37-year-old was put on the 10-day IL the next day. New York said he was diagnosed with a grade 3 strain.

A three-time All-Star, Donaldson was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs. Ten of his 15 hits have been home runs.