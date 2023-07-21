 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

148th Preakness Stakes
How to watch the 2023 Haskell Stakes: TV, live stream info, schedule, and more
Jarred Kelenic
Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic breaks his foot kicking a water cooler, makes emotional apology to team
Katie Ledecky
Hometown Hopefuls: Katie Ledecky’s Maryland-rooted path across the country and back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_harmanintv_230721.jpg
Harman able to ‘turn it loose’ in Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_smythace_230721.jpg
Smyth drains hole-in-one on No. 17 during Round 2
nbc_golf_pgabarracudarnd1_230720.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

148th Preakness Stakes
How to watch the 2023 Haskell Stakes: TV, live stream info, schedule, and more
Jarred Kelenic
Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic breaks his foot kicking a water cooler, makes emotional apology to team
Katie Ledecky
Hometown Hopefuls: Katie Ledecky’s Maryland-rooted path across the country and back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_harmanintv_230721.jpg
Harman able to ‘turn it loose’ in Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_smythace_230721.jpg
Smyth drains hole-in-one on No. 17 during Round 2
nbc_golf_pgabarracudarnd1_230720.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson transferred to 60-day injured list

  
Published July 21, 2023 10:08 AM
Josh Donaldson

Josh Donaldson

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was transferred to the 60-day injured list, a decision that means he can’t play until Sept. 14 at the earliest.

Donaldson hurt his right calf while running to first base Saturday at Colorado, and the 37-year-old was put on the 10-day IL the next day. New York said he was diagnosed with a grade 3 strain.

A three-time All-Star, Donaldson was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs. Ten of his 15 hits have been home runs.