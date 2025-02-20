 Skip navigation
Yankees and manager Aaron Boone agree to 2-year contract extension through 2027 season

  
Published February 20, 2025 11:36 AM

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees agreed Thursday to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season.

Boone is entering his eighth season as manager. The team had exercised his 2025 option in November.

He has led the Yankees to a 603-429 record, three AL East titles and one pennant. New York reached the World Series last year for the first time since 2009, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Boone became the third Yankees manager to lead the team to the postseason in six of his first seven years after Casey Stengel and Joe Torre.

Boone agreed in October 2021 to a three-year contract that included the team option for 2025.

He was a major league third baseman from 1997 to 2009 and an All-Star in 2003, when New York acquired him from Cincinnati at the trade deadline. His 11th-inning home run off Boston’s Tim Wakefield in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series won the pennant.

Mentions
Associated Press