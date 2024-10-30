Yankees fans who were ejected have been banned from Game 5 of World Series

NEW YORK — Two New York Yankees fans who were ejected from Game 4 of the World Series for interfering with play have been banned from Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The league and club released a statement saying the two fans who were involved in a ball being pried from Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts’ glove would not be permitted at the game.

“Last night two fans were ejected from Yankee Stadium for egregious and unacceptable physical contact with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts,” the statement reads. “The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised.

“Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however the exuberance of supporting one’s team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk.”