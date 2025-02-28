Yankees pitcher Luis Gil to have MRI after AL Rookie of the Year feels shoulder tightness

TAMPA, Fla. — Yankees right-hander Luis Gil will have an MRI after the AL Rookie of the Year experienced shoulder tightness during a bullpen session Friday, manager Aaron Boone said, according to New York media.

Boone also said right-hander JT Brubaker sustained three broken ribs when hit by a comebacker off the bat of Tampa Bay’s Kameron Misner on Feb. 21.

Gil, 26, cut short his bullpen session early, Boone said. He was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts last year, striking out 171 and walking a major league-high 77 in 151 2/3 innings.

“Feels like it’s going to cost us some time,” Boone was quoted as saying.

He is projected to be part of a starting rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Rodón and Clarke Schmidt.

Marcus Stroman would be likely to enter the rotation if an opening develops.

The 31-year-old Brubaker missed the last two big league seasons because of Tommy John surgery and an oblique injury. He made eight rehab appearances in the Yankees organization last year, and had a 2.70 ERA in 16 2/3 innings.