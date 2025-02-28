Yankees pitcher Luis Gil to have MRI after AL Rookie of the Year feels shoulder tightness

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 02 PGA - Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 full field: Xander Schauffele returns as Scottie Scheffler defends
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Washington Nationals
Mets infielder Nick Madrigal’s fractured left shoulder could sideline him for 2025 season
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Iowa State rewards athletic director Jamie Pollard for program’s success with five-year extension

Top Clips

abu_dhabi_stage_5.jpg
Highlights: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Stage 5
abu_dhabi_stage_4.jpg
Highlights: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Stage 4
abu_dhabi_stage_3.jpg
Highlights: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Stage 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 02 PGA - Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 full field: Xander Schauffele returns as Scottie Scheffler defends
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Washington Nationals
Mets infielder Nick Madrigal’s fractured left shoulder could sideline him for 2025 season
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Iowa State rewards athletic director Jamie Pollard for program’s success with five-year extension

Top Clips

abu_dhabi_stage_5.jpg
Highlights: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Stage 5
abu_dhabi_stage_4.jpg
Highlights: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Stage 4
abu_dhabi_stage_3.jpg
Highlights: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Stage 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Yankees pitcher Luis Gil to have MRI after AL Rookie of the Year feels shoulder tightness

  
Published February 28, 2025 05:04 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — Yankees right-hander Luis Gil will have an MRI after the AL Rookie of the Year experienced shoulder tightness during a bullpen session Friday, manager Aaron Boone said, according to New York media.

Boone also said right-hander JT Brubaker sustained three broken ribs when hit by a comebacker off the bat of Tampa Bay’s Kameron Misner on Feb. 21.

Gil, 26, cut short his bullpen session early, Boone said. He was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts last year, striking out 171 and walking a major league-high 77 in 151 2/3 innings.

“Feels like it’s going to cost us some time,” Boone was quoted as saying.

He is projected to be part of a starting rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Rodón and Clarke Schmidt.

Marcus Stroman would be likely to enter the rotation if an opening develops.

The 31-year-old Brubaker missed the last two big league seasons because of Tommy John surgery and an oblique injury. He made eight rehab appearances in the Yankees organization last year, and had a 2.70 ERA in 16 2/3 innings.