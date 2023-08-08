 Skip navigation
Yankees put LHP Carlos Rodón on the 15-day injured list and activate reliever Jonathan Loáisiga

  
Published August 7, 2023 09:46 PM
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Aug 6, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) walks off the field with medical staff and manager Aaron Boone (17) after an injury during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO — Carlos Rodón was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees, who activated reliever Jonathan Loáisiga before their series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rodón has a “minor, low-grade” left hamstring strain. The left-hander exited his start against the Houston Astros in the third inning Sunday with tightness in the hamstring.

Rodón’s injury is the latest blow to a shaky Yankees rotation as New York tries to stay close in the American League playoff chase. Boone said the two-time All-Star should be able to maintain a throwing program while he recovers, beginning by tossing on flat ground. He hopes Rodón can return when eligible after 15 days.

“Carlos wants to pitch through it and it doesn’t sound like he’s going to have to be shut down at all,” Boone said.

Boone wasn’t certain who would take Rodón’s rotation spot but mentioned right-hander Randy Vásquez, currently with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Rodón has struggled badly in his first season with the Yankees after signing a $162 million, six-year contract as a free agent in December. He missed the first three-plus months of the season because of forearm and back injuries and is 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA in six starts covering 27 innings.

Loáisiga was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The right-hander had arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow, which had sidelined him since April 5.

Boone said he had no reservations about using Loáisiga in a high-leverage situation even though the 28-year-old reliever has appeared in just three games and pitched 3 1/3 innings for New York this season.

“I feel like he’s in a really good place,” Boone said. “We feel like he’s throwing the ball really, really well.

“I’m really excited to add him to the mix because he’s an impact reliever back there.”

The Yankees also recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated right-hander Deivi García for assignment.