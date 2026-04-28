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Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton headed to injured list with low-grade right calf strain

  
Published April 28, 2026 12:23 PM
Dominguez can be a 'spark' for Yankees
April 28, 2026 11:32 AM
CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed discuss the latest stories surrounding the New York Yankees, including Jasson Dominguez being called up from Triple-A and Carlos Rodon working toward his return to the majors.

ARLINGTON, Texas — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will go on the injured list with a low-grade strain of his right calf.

Stanton exited the series opener at Houston after experiencing calf stiffness while running the bases and missed the following three games, including a series-opening 4-2 win over Texas.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed the results of an MRI after the game.

“It doesn’t look too serious, but enough to not want to wait a couple of more days,” Boone said.

Asked if Stanton could return as soon as he’s eligible to come off the 10-day IL, Boone said that’s possible, but he didn’t want to put a timetable on it.

The Yankees recalled outfielder Jasson Domínguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game, and the switch-hitter went 1 for 4 with a strikeout as the designated hitter in his big league debut this season.

They had an open spot on their 26-man roster after right-hander Luis Gil dropped to 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA in four starts and was optioned to Triple-A after a loss to the Astros.

Stanton, a five-time All-Star, is hitting .256 this season with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 24 games.

He has been plagued by injuries and hasn’t played a full season since 2018, his first with the Yankees. He has been out of the lineup due to injuries to his elbows (2025), left hamstring (2020, 2023 and 2024), left quadriceps (2021), and right ankle and left Achilles (2022).