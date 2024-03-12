 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Ryan Blaney takes back top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Phoenix
Darryl Strawberry
Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack, according to New York Mets
North Carolina v Duke
College Basketball ACC Tournament Best Bets: Duke Blue Devils vs North Carolina Tar Heels

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_fastorytime_240312.jpg
FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales
nbc_fnia_speedround_240312.jpg
Speed Round: Free Agency Day 1 best, worst moves
nbc_fnia_rbsdominating_240312.jpg
Running backs dominate NFL Free Agency Day 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Yankees star Aaron Judge expects to be ready for opening day after MRI of abdomen

  
Published March 12, 2024 11:29 AM
Aaron Judge

Mar 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs out onto the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Klement Neitzel/Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge expects to be ready for opening day on March 28 after an MRI exam of his abdomen.

Judge started feeling discomfort with his abdomen during his swing’s follow-through about a week ago and the 31-year-old has not taken on-field batting practice the past few days. He lasted played Sunday, striking out in both at-bats, and said he expects to resume swinging a bat this week.

“We ran tests. Everything comes back good,” Judge said, one day after the MRI. “A little banged up. The most important thing is opening day, and I rather take some days now and be smart about it.”

Judge is “pretty sure” he will ready for the opener at Houston. He continues defensive drills and running.

Judge missed 42 games last season with a torn ligament in his right big toe, an injury sustained when he ran into Dodger Stadium’s right-field fence on June 3, He started his off-season hitting program in November.

“I think just from swinging from November all the way until now every single day kind of get some wear and tear on it,” Judge said, “And especially coming back after a toe injury when you’re trying to, you know, mechanics are a little messed up and you’re just working on something. So I think it’s just part of being a baseball player every day.”