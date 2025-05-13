 Skip navigation
Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera placed on 10-day injured list with left ankle fracture

  
Published May 13, 2025 04:06 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle fracture ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

In a corresponding move, infielder DJ LeMahieu completed his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

In the ninth inning of New York’s 11-5 victory over Seattle on Monday night, Cabrera fractured his left ankle on an awkward slide when he reached back for the plate and scored the Yankees’ final run on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly.

Cabrera is in his fourth MLB season and has become a regular in the Yankees’ lineup. He is hitting .243 this season with one home run and 11 RBIs.

“He cares for everybody in this room. He loves being a Yankee,” Judge said after Monday’s game. “He wears his jersey with pride. This is a tough one, especially a guy that’s grinded his whole life and finally got an opportunity to be our everyday guy and been excelling at it.”