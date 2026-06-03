Yankees vs. Guardians prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 3

Last night the Cleveland Guardians took advantage of an off night for Yankees’ pitchers and the absence of Aaron Judge (bone bruise) and beat up the Bronx Bombers, 9-4, on Tuesday night. Jose Ramirez was exceptional picking up three doubles and driving in a pair of runs and Travis Bazzana drove in 4 with a sacrifice fly and a bases-clearing double of his own to help pace the Cleveland attack. Paul Goldschmidt was the offense for New York driving in all 4 runs with a home run and a single.

As noted, it was an off night for Yankees’ hurlers. Cam Schlittler (7-3) suffered through his worst start of the season, allowing five runs (four earned) over just 4.1 innings to take the loss. Colin Holderman (4-1) came on in relief of Joey Cantillo who lasted just four innings and allowed four runs himself.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features two of the best in baseball as Gavin Williams gets the ball for Cleveland and Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the Yankees. Cole has been near-perfect since his return from Tommy John surgery throwing 12.2 scoreless innings striking out 12 while walking only three. Williams has thrown himself into the Cy Young discussion with eight wins in eleven starts, 88 strikeouts, and a 3.07 ERA.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Guardians

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Prime Video, CLEGuardians.TV

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The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-163), Cleveland Guardians (+135)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+134), Guardians +1.5 (-162)

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Guardians for June 3

Yankees: Gerrit Cole

Season Totals: 12.2 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 12K, 3 BB

Gerrit Cole Season Totals: 12.2 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 12K, 3 BB Guardians: Gavin Williams

Season Totals: 76.1 IP, 8-3, 3.07 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 88K, 24 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Guardians

José Ramírez — went 3-5 last night to break out of an 8‑45 slump

— went 3-5 last night to break out of an 8‑45 slump Brayan Rocchio — picked up a hit, stole 2 bases, and drove in a run last night

— picked up a hit, stole 2 bases, and drove in a run last night Kyle Manzardo — hit his 6 th home run last night

— hit his 6 home run last night Travis Bazzana — drove in 4 runs last night with a three‑run double and sac fly

— drove in 4 runs last night with a three‑run double and sac fly Paul Goldschmidt — drove in all 4 Yankee runs last night (2-run HR, 2-run single)

— drove in all 4 Yankee runs last night (2-run HR, 2-run single) Ben Rice — hitting streak now at 6 games (13-26)

— hitting streak now at 6 games (13-26) Trent Grisham — 8-24 over his last 6 games

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees and Guardians

The Guardians are 33-29 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees are 30-30 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 31 times in Cleveland’s 62 games this season (31-31)

The OVER has cashed 27 times in the Yankees’ 60 games this season (27-30-3)

De La Cruz lands on 10-day IL with hamstring The Cincinnati Reds have placed star shortstop Elly De La Cruz on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain.

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Guardians

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Guardians:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Guardians on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 7.0.

First Five Innings: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on each team UNDER 1.5 runs in the first 5 innings

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