Yankees vs. Rangers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 4

It’s Wednesday, September 4th and tonight the New York Yankees (80-59) and Texas Rangers (66-73) take to the field in the finale of their series in Arlington, TX.

Wyatt Langford’s walk-off grand slam stunned the Yankees last night as the Rangers stole a 7-4 win over the now 2nd place Yankees. Texas scored 2 in the 8th and 4 in the 9th to erase a 4-1 deficit and claim the win. As mentioned, the loss dropped New York into 2nd place in the American League East. They now sit ½ game behind the Baltimore Orioles.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Rangers - live today

● Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

● Time: 8:05PM EST

● Site: Globe Life Field

● City: Arlington, TX

● TV/Streaming: AmazonPV, BSSW

Game odds for Yankees vs. Rangers

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Money Line : Rangers -115, Yankees -105

● Spread : Rangers +1.5 (-190), Yankees -1.5 (+155)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. Rangers

● New York is 4-6 in their last 10 games. They are 43-28 away from Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +122.

● The Rangers are 6-4 in their last 10. Texas is 37-33 at Globe Life Field. Their overall run differential for the season is -46.

● Who’s Hot? Gleyber Torres collected a couple hits again last night. He is hitting .375 (18-48) over the last 13 games with hits in 12 of them.

● Who’s Not! Marcus Semien did pick up a hit last night, but he is just 2 for his last 30 (.067) for the Rangers.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Texas

● Today’s pitching matchup (September 4): Marcus Stroman vs. Nathan Eovaldi

○ Yankees: Stroman (10-6, 3.81 ERA) has allowed 59 earned runs and 136 hits while striking out 102 over 139.1 innings

○ Rangers: Eovaldi (10-7, 3.60 ERA) has allowed 56 earned runs and 117 hits while striking out 138 over 140 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees vs. Rangers on September 4, 2024

● Marcus Stroman is 3-0 in his last 4 starts. He has allowed just 6 earned runs over 23 innings

● DJ LeMahieu is 16-50 (.320) in his career against Nathan Eovaldi

● Aaron Judge has 12 hits in 30 ABs (.400) with 2 HRs against Eovaldi

● Clay Holmes has blown an MLB-leading 11 saves this season

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Yankees vs. Rangers game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Rangers vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 9 runs

