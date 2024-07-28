Yankees vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 28

It’s Sunday, July 28, and the New York Yankees (61-45) and Boston Red Sox (55-48) continue their weekend series at Fenway Park in Boston, MA. Aaron Judge went 4-4 and Gleyber Torres doubled home two in the Top of the 10th to lead the Yankees to an 11-8 win over the Red Sox.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox live today

● Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: Fenway Park

● City: Boston, MA

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Yankees vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Money Line : Yankees -115, Red Sox -105

● Spread : Yankees -1.5 (+140), Red Sox +1.5 (-165)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. Red Sox

● The Yankees’ win Saturday snapped a 3-game losing streak and improved their overall record in July to 7-13. The Yankees are now 34-22 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +100.

● The loss snapped Boston’s 3-game winning streak at Fenway Park. The Red Sox are 4-6 in their last 10 overall. They are now 25-26 at Fenway. Their overall run differential is +28.

Probable starting pitchers for Boston vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 28): Carlos Rodon vs. Tanner Houck

○ Yankees: Rodon (10-7, 4.42 ERA) has allowed 56 earned runs and 106 hits while striking out 122 over 114 innings

○ Red Sox: Houck (8-6, 2.71 ERA) has allowed 37 earned runs and 105 hits while striking out 114 over 123 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees vs. Red Sox on July 28, 2024

● The Red Sox have covered the Run Line in 2 of their last 4 games overall.

● Red Sox hitters have struck out 995 times this season. It is the 4th highest K-rate in baseball.

● Aaron Judge is 5-8 through the first two games of this series with 2 HRs and 6 RBIs

● The Yankees are 2-6 on the run line in their last 8 games

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Yankees vs. Red Sox game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Braves vs. Mets game:

- Money Line : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Money Line

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and leans towards playing the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning on playing OVER 9 Total Runs

