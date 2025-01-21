Young collector nabs rare Paul Skenes card that could offer him a hefty haul in trade with Pirates

An 11-year-old collector in Los Angeles has scooped up a one-of-a-kind baseball card featuring National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes.

Topps announced Tuesday that the card, which features the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher’s autograph and a patch from a game-worn jersey, had been found.

Now comes the fun part: seeing what it is worth on the open market.

The collector could get a massive haul if willing to trade it to the Pirates, who have put together a package that includes 30 years’ worth of season tickets behind home plate at PNC Park in exchange for the card.

Skenes’ girlfriend, LSU gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne, is offering the card’s owner the opportunity to take in a game with her in a luxury suite at the ballpark during one of Skenes’ starts.

The card could hold pretty high value elsewhere considering the potentially bright future ahead for the 22-year-old Skenes, who also finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting following a outstanding rookie season in 2024.

The first overall pick in the 2023 amateur draft made his major league debut in May and put together one of the most impressive rookie seasons in recent memory. Skenes was selected as the NL’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game after just 11 starts and finished the season 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 games.

Skenes said over the weekend he hasn’t thought about the potential of signing a long-term contract to remain in Pittsburgh, saying instead that his focus is on helping the Pirates take a step toward contending in 2025.