 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
Mizuho Americas Open 2026 - Round Two
Jeeno Thitikul takes advantage of changing weather for a 69 to open 3-shot lead on LPGA

Top Clips

nbc_nba_sasvmin_wemby_260508.jpg
HLs: Wemby’s 39 power Spurs to 2-1 lead over MIN
nbc_wnba_wasvtor_260508.jpg
HLs: Mystics hold on to spoil Tempo’s WNBA debut
nbc_wnba_convnyl_260508.jpg
HLs: Liberty tip off WNBA season by torching Sun

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
Mizuho Americas Open 2026 - Round Two
Jeeno Thitikul takes advantage of changing weather for a 69 to open 3-shot lead on LPGA

Top Clips

nbc_nba_sasvmin_wemby_260508.jpg
HLs: Wemby’s 39 power Spurs to 2-1 lead over MIN
nbc_wnba_wasvtor_260508.jpg
HLs: Mystics hold on to spoil Tempo’s WNBA debut
nbc_wnba_convnyl_260508.jpg
HLs: Liberty tip off WNBA season by torching Sun

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
MLBArizona DiamondbacksRyan Waldschmidt

Ryan
Waldschmidt

Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes dazzles on mound for 2nd time in 3 games, showing he’s still among MLB’s elite
Watch out big-league hitters — the defending National League Cy Young winner is starting to heat up.
Two-start pitchers: Paul Skenes headlines a smattering of quality options heading into the third week of May
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Robby Snelling and Spencer Jones make their MLB debuts
MLB Lineup Report: Moisés Ballesteros, Sam Antonacci moving up
Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Emilio Pagán facing lengthy absence, Braves get Raisel Iglesias back
Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 6