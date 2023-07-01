 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
nbc_golf_ussoehl_230630.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBKansas City RoyalsTaylor Clarke

Taylor
Clarke

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
  • Taylor-Clarke.jpg
    Taylor Clarke
    KC Relief Pitcher #45
    Taylor Clarke serving as opener on Friday vs. LAA
  • Taylor-Clarke.jpg
    Taylor Clarke
    KC Relief Pitcher #45
    Taylor Clarke (lower body) to face hitters Sunday
  • Taylor-Clarke.jpg
    Taylor Clarke
    KC Relief Pitcher #45
    Taylor Clarke dealing with lower body soreness
  • Taylor-Clarke.jpg
    Taylor Clarke
    KC Relief Pitcher #45
    Royals agree to terms with RHP Clarke
  • Taylor-Clarke.jpg
    Taylor Clarke
    KC Relief Pitcher #45
    Royals place Taylor Clarke (oblique) back on IL
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Taylor might be worth adding in deeper leagues
Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Royals 5-2