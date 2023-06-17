 Skip navigation
MLBSan Francisco GiantsYunior Marte

Yunior
Marte

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates
Suárez to Mariners, Durán to Phillies as MLB trade market heats up before Thursday’s deadline
Eugenio Suárez, Jhoan Durán, and several high-end relievers packed their bags on Wednesday, setting the tone ahead of Thursday’s MLB trade deadline.
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Yordan Alvarez still a mystery, Blake Snell back soon?
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Wednesday deals shake up closer landscape ahead of trade deadline
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis
Mets bolster bullpen again, acquire Tyler Rogers from Giants for José Buttó, two others
Report: Pirates sending 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes to Reds for reliever Rogers, prospect Stafura