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Seth Hammaker leads Salt Lake City 250 East Seth Hammaker beats Cole Davies

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 9, 2026 07:09 PM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: The top three riders had a spirited battle for most of the Easter divisional heat with Landon Gordon taking control early at Rice-Eccles Stadium, but Seth Hammaker and Cole Davies ran him down.

Hammaker scored the victory as he looks to win the season finale.

Davies will have to settle for a lesser gate pick as he challenges Haiden Deegan in the Showdown.

Gordon held onto third with fourth-place Nate Thrasher edging Devin Simonson.

Nick Romano fell out of the top five after running second early.

250 Showdown East heat results

In-Race Notes

Landen Gordon got the launch with Nick Romano challenging side-by-side into Turn 1.

Seth Hammaker and Cole Davies battled for third on Lap 1.

On Lap 3, Hammaker and Davies pushed Romano back to fourth.

The top three battled hard on Lap 6 with fractions of a second between Hammaker, Davies, and Gordon.

Hammaker took the top spot late in the race and held off a determined charge by Davies.

The rookie, Gordon, scored an impressive podium.