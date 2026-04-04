A Simple Man, Henry Miller earned his first SuperMotocross top-five in Detroit

When Henry Miller crossed under the checkered flag in the Detroit Supercross race last week, he was unaware of his position. He knew he had run well, and that was all that mattered.

“I’m a pretty simple person,” Miller told NBC Sports when we caught up with him between Detroit and St. Louis. “I race, I breathe, I sleep dirt bikes. I have my whole life. And yeah, I enjoy it, I love it and there’s nothing else that I’d rather do. It’s a feeling that not many people get to have.”

If he repeats in the top 10 in the 250 East/West Showdown this week in Round 12 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at The Dome at America’s Center, the odds are good his team will not have told him where he’s running this week either.

Miller’s motivation to run better comes from the fact that there are riders in front of him. It’s simply not acceptable to get beaten on the track.

“We don’t really put positions on the board a whole lot,” Miller said. “If I see a number, some people will overreact or overthink things. All I was seeing was lap times from me to the guy in front of me or to the gap behind me. So I didn’t know where I was, but once about halfway into that race, I settled in and knew I had to click off my laps and just be consistent.

Miller has been a fixture on the circuit for 10 years. In that time, he accumulated eight top-10s before scoring his first top-five.

“If there’s people in front of you, you can be better,” Miller continued. “You can always progress, pass the next guy. Always move forward, move forward. I don’t need to be told that I’m in fifth place. I need to see what my lap times look like compared to what I ran earlier or compared to the guy in front of me.”

Earning the first top-five of his career, Miller achieved a milestone in Detroit. He came close once on the hybrid track built on the frontstretch of Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2023 when he finished sixth, and Miller was quick to point out that was a while ago.

Miller’s first top-five was also the first top-five for the MX6 Racing team.

Feld Entertainment / Align Media Feld Entertainment / Align Media

He didn’t have a premonition that he would run exceptionally well, but what Miller did have was confidence in his skill—and the ability to keep looking ahead.

Miller knew he was riding well, but until Coty Schock crashed while running fourth and remounted his bike within striking distance of Miller, that was the first time he had an inkling that he was battling for a position in the mid single digits.

“At that point I knew that I was running more towards the front and I had to keep my head down and not overthink it,” Miller said. “Just let the track come to me and do what I know that I can do and just get to that checkered flag.”

While it took three years to challenge for a top-five after Atlanta, it has not been that long since his last top-10. Toward the end of 2025, Miller followed an eighth-place finish in New Jersey with another in Pittsburgh.

Those back-to-back strong runs adds confidence for St. Louis.

Miller knows he is fighting an uphill battle. The competition this week is twice as strong as during a normal 250 East race with the top riders from the Western division added to the lineup, but that challenge only makes the race sweeter.

“Just try to put the pieces of the puzzle back together.,” Miller said “You got to do it every weekend, so it’s just, if we can do it, I know I can do it. Just kind of got to align.”

