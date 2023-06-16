High Point Motocross by the numbers: Four riders have season-long, top-five streaks

The Pro Motocross Season enters Round 4 at High Point Raceway this weekend with Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence boasting perfect records of overall wins and these are just a couple of the numbers you need to know before the gate drops this weekend.

Ty Masterpool’s pair of top-five finishes last week was a rare and impressive accomplishment. - Align Media

Jett’s six consecutive moto wins are undoubtedly impressive, but as Supercross statistician Clinton Fowler points out, he is going to have to keep that streak alive for quite a while longer if he wants to come anywhere near the record. The legendary Ricky Carmichael holds that record with 31 consecutive moto wins in the 250 and 450 divisions combined from 2003 through 2005 and also second place with 26 wins (250 and 450) in 2002/2003. James Stewart had 24 consecutive 250 and 450 moto wins in 2008 to take third on the overall list.

In fact, to simply make the top 10, Lawrence needs to win the next five motos to tie Jeremy McGrath and Ryan Dungey for 10th on the list.

Of course, Lawrence has won his motos with near perfect performances. He’s led every lap and been the fastest qualifier each round. The only thing he has not done is win every holeshot. Dylan Ferrandis earned that distinction in Moto 1 at Hangtown, even though Lawrence was leading at the end of the first lap.

Four riders have swept the top five this season in the first three rounds. Lawrence with his sweep of victory lane is one, but he is joined by Ferrandis (with results of 3-2-5), Cooper Webb (5-3-3) and Aaron Plessinger (4-4-2). Tack on a second-place finish in the Monster Energy Supercross Main at Salt Lake City, and he has the longest active streak among riders who raced last weekend.

Chase Sexton (nine) and Webb (17) have longer streaks that are each interrupted by injury. Notably, Webb’s streak includes every Main in SX and overall in MX of 2023.

Adam Cianciarulo has gotten better with each successive round, finishing sixth at Fox Raceway, fifth at Hangtown and fourth at Thunder Valley. The only thing missing is a moto win, but High Point could give him the much-needed victory. His last moto win came on this track in Moto 1 in 2021.

Last week Ty Masterpool was the FMF Privateer Power Award winner with a fifth-place finish in Moto 1 and a fourth in Moto 2. He missed being credited with fifth overall because of a tiebreaker, but he’s feat is rare nonetheless. In 2022 Max Anstie finished that well twice in the season with a pair of fifth-place finishes in Southwick and top-fives at Pala and Hangtown in one moto each.

While Hunter’s season has not been as impressive as Jett’s, he is the only racer to stand on the podium in every moto and he’s won the second race each weekend to take the overall wins.

Previous High Point Winners

450s

2022: Eli Tomac

2021: Dylan Ferrandis

2019: Eli Tomac

2018: Eli Tomac

2017: Blake Baggett

250s

2022: Jett Lawrence

2021: Jalek Swoll

2019: Adam Cianciarulo

2018: Aaron Plessinger

2017: Jeremy Martin

Motocross by the Numbers

Thunder Valley

Supercross by the Numbers

Nashville

New Jersey

Atlanta

Glendale

Seattle

Detroit

Indianapolis

Daytona

Arlington

Oakland

Tampa

Houston

Anaheim 2

San Diego

More SuperMotocross coverage



Benny Bloss found a home at Beta Motorcycles

SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Thunder Valley

Ken Roczen will race at High Point for first MX of 2023

Phil Nicoletti will return from injury at High Point

Guillem Farres suffers broken arm at Thunder Valley

Thunder Valley results and points

Jett Lawrence goes six-for-six in moto wins at Thunder Valley