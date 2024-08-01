How to watch IMSA at Road America: Schedule, Peacock streaming info, start times, more

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return with a full field this weekend at Road America, which will play host to the only non-endurance event featuring all four categories in 2024.

The two-hour, 40-minute race at the road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, will be streamed exclusively on Peacock starting at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4.

In the Grand Touring Prototype class, the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 returns as the defending overall champion of the event. The entry, which is co-driven by Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron, leads the championship standings as the only two-time winner this year. Nasr and Cameron combined to win the most recent GTP race June 23 at Watkins Glen International.

After Sunday at Road America, IMSA’s premier series will compete with all four classes twice more this season: Sept. 22 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (which will be a six-hour event for the first time) and the 10-hour Petit Le Mans season finale Oct. 12 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Here are the details for the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America (all times are ET):

2024 IMSA AT ROAD AMERICA

RACE: Sunday, Aug. 4, 3:10 p.m.

DISTANCE: A two-hour, 40-minute race on a 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 52% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 47-car field in four categories (GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro, GTD)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, Aug. 3, 5:20 p.m. ET (coverage on Peacock and IMSA.tv)

RACE BROADCAST

STREAMING: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America race will begin Sunday, Aug. 4 on Peacock at 3 p.m. ET. (Peacock will have flag-to-flag coverage of all IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events in 2024. Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

Brian Till will be the announcer with analyst Calvin Fish. Georgia Henneberry and Chris Wilner are the pit reporters.

RADIO: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. (XM 206, Web/App 996)

IMSA ROAD AMERICA WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Thursday, Aug. 1

3:15 p.m.: Mustang Challenge practice

4 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

Friday, Aug. 2

9:50 a.m.: Mustang Challenge practice

10:35 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

11:20 a.m.: Michelin Challenge practice

2:20 p.m.: Mustang Challenge qualifying

2:55 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

4:45 p.m.: Michelin Challenge practice

5 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 3

9 a.m.: Michelin Challenge qualifying

9:50 a.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 1

10:55 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

12:45 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1

2:45 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge Road America 120 race (Peacock)

5:20 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock)

Sunday, Aug. 4

11:30 a.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 2

12:35 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2

3:10 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship SportsCar Weekend (Peacock)

