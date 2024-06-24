IMSA Watkins Glen results: Porsche Penske Motorsport finds redemption with victory

Porsche Penske Motorsport crossed the finish line first for the second consecutive year at Watkins Glen International but got to keep the victory this time.

The No. 7 Porsche 963 of Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron delivered its second victory this season and first since winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Nasr took the checkered flag in the Saheln’s Six Hours of The Glen by 0.749 seconds over the No. 01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R of Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais.

The No. 6 Porsche 963 took third — a year after Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy were part of the entry whose victory was disqualified at the Watkins Glen, New York, track because its chassis skid plate was a millimeter out of tolerance.

STANDINGS: Points after Watkins Glen

“Obviously that was a difficult moment,” Cameron said. “For sure, I think the No. 6 car guys are motivated to right that wrong. For us, we knew it was an opportunity to get a win in this summer stretch of races we targeted as being good for our car. It was really critical to us to get this win. This one is a really nice shot to padding the points. Just that gap in what you get from first to second really makes a difference to getting away.”

Sunday’s race was interrupted by a 40-minute red flag for rain that left standing water throughout the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course. After restarting with 42 minutes remaining, the green flag flew with 16 minutes remaining, and Nasr was able to snatch the lead from the Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Acura ARX-06 of pole-sitter Louis Deletraz.

“It was pretty wild out there,” Nasr said. “I have to say that these mixed conditions always make our life a lot harder to read track grip. But I knew I was going to have one chance, and that one chance came right at the restart. I could see as soon as we got the ‘get-go’ at the last corner the car ahead of me struggle and I said, ‘Man, I’m going for it.’ Made the move stick, and then it was all about managing the traffic. You have to make smart moves.”

Through six of nine rounds, Nasr and Cameron have a 93-point lead over Bourdai and van der Zande and 132 points over Jaminet and Tandy.

Winners in other categories:

LMP2: No. 88 Richard Mille AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07 driven by Luis Perez Companc, Nicklas Nielsen and Lilou Wadoux

GTD Pro: No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo driven by Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas

GTD: No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 driven by Russell Ward, Philip Ellis and Indy Dontje

IMSA SAHLEN’S SIX HOURS OF THE GLEN RESULTS

Race results

Results by class

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Stint analysis

Best sector times

Race distance and average speed

Time cards

Pit stop time cards

NEXT RACE

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return Sunday, July 14 with its LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD categories at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (11 a.m. ET, USA and Peacock).

Click here for the 2024 IMSA on NBC Sports broadcast schedule.