Graham Rahal agrees to multiyear deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

As expected, Graham Rahal will remain with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as the team announced a new multiyear agreement with the No. 15 Dallara-Honda driver.

Rahal has driven full time in the NTT IndyCar Series for RLL since the 2013 season, earning five victories. He qualified first twice during the 2023 season; his pole position in the Aug. 12 race at the Indianpaolis Motor Speedway road course was his first in six years.

He finished second in the IMS road course race (his first podium in two years) and led 67 laps (his most since 2017) as the team rebounded in the second half from failing to qualify for the 107th Indy 500.

“I’m extremely excited to get a new multiyear agreement in place and hopefully continue to build and improve the team,” Rahal said in a release. “At the end of the season, we saw some glimpses of what we can and should be. Obviously, there is a lot of work still to be done to ensure that we continue to grow and get ourselves in a place for continuous success, but I’m excited about the signs that I saw. I’m also excited to continue working with the tremendous partners that we have. It was important to me to continue to represent them and hopefully do a great job for them as we go forward. I’m glad that we were able to come together with Mike, my dad, David (Letterman) and everyone at the organization to continue together.”

Rahal will be teamed next year with Christian Lundgaard and Pietro Fittipaldi, who will join RLL in 2024.

“We are pleased to have been able to come to an agreement with Graham to drive for the team for the coming years,” team co-owner Bobby Rahal said in a release. “Clearly, when we’ve given him a car that he likes he shows what he can do by running up front. Two pole positions, really within a fraction of a second for a third this year and led many laps. All of that should reaffirm to everyone what he is capable of. He’s as driven as ever to win races and it’s exciting to watch. Clearly, the efforts of the team over the offseason are to ensure we have competitive cars at every race next year, including the Indy 500.”