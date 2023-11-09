Jett Reynolds joins ClubMX for 2024

Jett Reynolds, 19, will race with ClubMX on a 250 in 2024 in a one-year deal. The decision to sign only a one-year deal came from the rider because he wanted the opportunity to thrive under pressure.

“I want to prove myself and I have one season to do it,” Reynolds said in a press release. “It puts all the pressure on me to perform and achieve the goals I have had for a very long time.”

Reynolds is scheduled to run the full Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons.

Riding since the age of six, Reynolds had a strong career in amateur racing before making his first professional start this season in the Pro Motocross series. In fact, he won the first race he ever started, the Dodge National on a Cobra Jr.

Reynolds first of four professional starts came in the 2023 season-opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. He finished 14th overall in that round, scoring points in both motos with a 12th in Moto 1 and 16th in Moto 2. Reynolds would score another top-20 at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan. But he did not contend for the win in either of these motos and expectations were inordinately high.

Racing for Team Green at the time, Reynolds contract was not renewed after he also finished 22nd at Hangtown and 44th at Thunder Valley.

That created the opportunity to move to ClubMX and contributed to his desire to prove himself to himself.

“My first trip to the ClubMX facility was interesting,” Reynolds said. “I was curious how anyone could live in such a small town which would be an enormous change from my life in California. I tested the bike, spoke to the crew, saw where I would be living, and it quickly made sense.

“I am going to be held accountable every day, with no distractions and every possible tool I would need to succeed. The place is like nothing I had ever seen, the tracks are next level, the bike is incredible, and the people are willing to help me in any way possible.”

As a hybrid team and coaching facility, ClubMX contributes the skill-building process of their riders.

The task of reclaiming confidence is shared by the rider and the team.

“Jett is one of those racers that could use the focused attention that we can offer,” said team owner Brandon Haas. “There is no doubt he knows how to ride a bike; now it is up to us to figure out how to get him back to his winning ways.

“It will be a good test for both of us and we are committed to making it work.”

