 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 05 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Dr. Diandra: Numbers document Stewart-Haas Racing’s demise
AUTO: MAY 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
NASCAR penalizes Austin Hill for incident with Cole Custer at Charlotte
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
John Wood named U.S. Ryder Cup team manager; captain still TBD

Top Clips

nbc_pl_top25goalsoftheseason_240529.jpg
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2023-24 season
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240529.jpg
Lunch Money: Kane to lead Oilers down 2-1
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 05 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Dr. Diandra: Numbers document Stewart-Haas Racing’s demise
AUTO: MAY 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
NASCAR penalizes Austin Hill for incident with Cole Custer at Charlotte
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
John Wood named U.S. Ryder Cup team manager; captain still TBD

Top Clips

nbc_pl_top25goalsoftheseason_240529.jpg
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2023-24 season
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240529.jpg
Lunch Money: Kane to lead Oilers down 2-1
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rory McIlroy wishes he didn’t get so ‘deeply involved’ in Tour-LIV split

  
Published May 29, 2024 11:24 AM

HAMILTON, Ontario – Prior to last year’s RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy acknowledged feeling like a “sacrificial lamb” in the wake of the PGA Tour’s framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and the 12 months since have only solidified the world No. 3’s resolve on the topic.

“In hindsight, I wish I hadn’t have gotten as deeply involved in it,” McIlroy said Wednesday at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. “I hold no grudge, I hold no resentment over the guys that chose to go and play on LIV. Everyone’s got their own decisions to make, and everyone has the right to make those decisions.”

Prior to the framework agreement, which opened the door to negotiations between the Tour and PIF that could reunite the game, McIlroy had been an outspoken critic of LIV Golf and the disruption caused by the Saudi-backed league, but that criticism has been replaced by calls for a deal with the PIF.

“My whole thing is, I’m just disappointed to what it’s done to, not to the game of golf – the game of golf will be fine – but men’s professional golf and this sort of divide we have at the minute,” said McIlroy, a two-time Canadian Open winner. “Hopefully, we’re on a path to sorting that out and getting that to come back together, but in hindsight I wish I hadn’t gotten as deeply involved as I have.”

McIlroy has voiced his frustration that there is not yet a deal between the Tour and PIF, and earlier this month he was named to the newly created transaction subcommittee, which will spearhead the day-to-day negotiations. It was also noteworthy that Tour commissioner Jay Monahan walked with McIlroy during his pro-am on Wednesday, and sources say the negotiations toward a potential deal with PIF are ongoing.