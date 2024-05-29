Rory McIlroy wishes he didn’t get so ‘deeply involved’ in Tour-LIV split

HAMILTON, Ontario – Prior to last year’s RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy acknowledged feeling like a “sacrificial lamb” in the wake of the PGA Tour’s framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and the 12 months since have only solidified the world No. 3’s resolve on the topic.

“In hindsight, I wish I hadn’t have gotten as deeply involved in it,” McIlroy said Wednesday at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. “I hold no grudge, I hold no resentment over the guys that chose to go and play on LIV. Everyone’s got their own decisions to make, and everyone has the right to make those decisions.”

Prior to the framework agreement, which opened the door to negotiations between the Tour and PIF that could reunite the game, McIlroy had been an outspoken critic of LIV Golf and the disruption caused by the Saudi-backed league, but that criticism has been replaced by calls for a deal with the PIF.

“My whole thing is, I’m just disappointed to what it’s done to, not to the game of golf – the game of golf will be fine – but men’s professional golf and this sort of divide we have at the minute,” said McIlroy, a two-time Canadian Open winner. “Hopefully, we’re on a path to sorting that out and getting that to come back together, but in hindsight I wish I hadn’t gotten as deeply involved as I have.”

McIlroy has voiced his frustration that there is not yet a deal between the Tour and PIF, and earlier this month he was named to the newly created transaction subcommittee, which will spearhead the day-to-day negotiations. It was also noteworthy that Tour commissioner Jay Monahan walked with McIlroy during his pro-am on Wednesday, and sources say the negotiations toward a potential deal with PIF are ongoing.