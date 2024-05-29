 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 05 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Dr. Diandra: Numbers document Stewart-Haas Racing’s demise
RBC Canadian Open - Previews
Rory McIlroy wishes he didn’t get so ‘deeply involved’ in Tour-LIV split
AUTO: MAY 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
NASCAR penalizes Austin Hill for incident with Cole Custer at Charlotte

Top Clips

nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
nbc_pft_pedersononmcmanus_240529.jpg
Pederson ‘disappointed’ by McManus allegations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 05 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Dr. Diandra: Numbers document Stewart-Haas Racing’s demise
RBC Canadian Open - Previews
Rory McIlroy wishes he didn’t get so ‘deeply involved’ in Tour-LIV split
AUTO: MAY 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
NASCAR penalizes Austin Hill for incident with Cole Custer at Charlotte

Top Clips

nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
nbc_pft_pedersononmcmanus_240529.jpg
Pederson ‘disappointed’ by McManus allegations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Top 25 Premier League goals of 2023-24 season

May 29, 2024 10:55 AM
Relive the season that was in the Premier League with the 25 most show-stopping goals.
Up Next
nbc_pst_facupfinal_240523.jpg
9:53
FA Cup final preview: Man City v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pst_champplayofffinal_240523.jpg
11:15
Previewing the EFL Championship playoff-final
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightparta_240521.jpg
29:20
Celebrating Man City’s ‘unprecedented’ success
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellynwrightpartb_240521.jpg
15:40
Gauging Klopp’s impact at Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_knwpartc_240521.jpg
6:05
Foden among Kelly & Wrighty award winners
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgpartc_240521.jpg
13:20
Palmer, Robinson in Data Team of the Season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgparta_240521.jpg
17:29
How Man City outlasted Arsenal in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_timbermixedzone_240519.JPG
3:47
Timber upbeat about Arsenal’s future & hunger
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_240519.jpg
10:46
Man City crowned Premier League champions again
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240519.jpg
4:27
Lowe Down: Foden proved he’s the best
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240519.jpg
53:04
PL Update: Man City win fourth-straight title
Now Playing
nbc_pl_thiagosilvagoodbye_240519.jpg
8:30
Silva bids farewell to Chelsea after four seasons
Now Playing