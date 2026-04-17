Kyleigh Stallings joins Storm Lake Honda for 2026 Women’s Motocross Championship

Kyleigh Stallings will join Storm Lake Honda/Buddy Brooks Racing for the 2026 Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) powered by Synchrony season.

She will move from Kawasaki’s Team Green program to compete on a Honda for the first time in her career.

“Changing things up,” Stallings posted on social media. “Super excited for this next chapter. Thank you [Storm Lake Honda/Buddy Brooks Racing] for the opportunity and [Honda Racing US] for stepping up and putting real support behind the WMX series!”

Stallings won two WMX races in 2024 at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, and Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. She stood on the podium again last year at Ironman with a third-place finish.

She finished fifth in the 2025 WMX Championship.

Stallings also claims four Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s championships.

