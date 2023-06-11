Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 20 at Thunder Valley

Jett Lawrence produced another perfect performance in Pro Motocross Round 3 at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado and the results show him stretching his lead in the championship battle. By winning all six motos of the 2023 season, Lawrence has amassed 150 points, giving him a lead of 34 over second. At his current pace, Lawrence could have a more-than one full round advantage on the field as early as Round 5 At RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan.

Cooper Webb finished second in Moto 1 but fell to fifth in the second race. - Align Media

Lawrence won both motos at Thunder Valley in the same manner as he did the previous two rounds. He took the lead immediately, rode hard in the opening laps to develop a gap and then managed it for the remainder of the race. Through three rounds, Lawrence has not only swept the motos, he’s set the fastest time in qualification each week, led every lap and earned the holeshot in all but one moto.

Aaron Plessinger finished second overall with results of fourth in Moto 1 and second in Moto 2. His day was adventurous. At the beginning of the first race, he and Dylan Ferrandis collided in a corner and both crashed. Plessinger remounted in 25th and rode through the field. He found the top 10 at the halfway point and skillfully navigated deep ruts until he was in the top five with four minutes remaining on the clock.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Results ; Click here for 250 Results

Cooper Webb finished second in the first moto and spent a lot of the second race in that same position. He faded in Moto 2 but kept his perfect record of moto top-fives alive by finishing fifth. Webb entered the round 38 points behind Chase Sexton in SuperMotocross World Championship and scored exactly what he needed to tie Sexton for the No. 1 seed.

Sexton has now missed two rounds due to a concussion suffered in a practice session following the season-opener at Fox Raceway. Cooper Webb missed three main events after sustaining a concussion at Nashville in the Supercross Round 15 .

Moto 1 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Laps | Moto 2 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Laps | Consolation Race

Adam Cianciarulo has improved in each round so far in the 2023 Motocross season. He was sixth at Fox Raceway, fifth at Hangtown and secured fourth-place results at Thunder Valley with moto finishes of third and sixth. Combined with his Supercross results, Cianciarulo now has four top-fives in his last five starts and a current streak of 11 top-10s.

Rounding out the top five with results of seventh and third, Dylan Ferrandis had to overcome the same Lap 1 crash that slowed Plessinger. It took a few seconds longer to remount his bike in Moto 1 and Ferrandis fell back to 33rd. He minimized the points’ damage by finishing seventh, but with Lawrence setting an unrelenting pace, losing 16 points in Round 3 is liable to haunt him for the next few weeks. Ferrandis maintained his runner-up position in the standings, but Webb is now only four points behind.

Ty Masterpool narrowly missed the top five on a tiebreaker. He was the top privateer last week and kept the momentum alive with a fifth-place finish in Moto 1. He looked even stronger in the second race and was on his way to a podium finish, but under pressure from Ferrandis, he bobbled in the final lap and fell to fourth. With an impressive 5-4, he finished sixth overall.

Click here for 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

If Hunter Lawrence can ever stay out of trouble in Moto 1, he will rival his brother as the undisputed master of a Motocross round. He was slowed but not felled by a Lap 1 accident in the first race that almost completely blocked the track. After falling back as far as seventh, Lawrence rode forward and finished second in the race. The first three Motocross races have each followed the same pattern and Lawrence dominated Moto 2 for the overall victory.

Deep ruts kept Justin Cooper for challenging for the Moto 2 win. - Align Media

At the beginning of the afternoon, it appeared this would be Justin Cooper’s time to unseat Lawrence. He got off to a great start in Moto 1 and rode away to a 10-second advantage. He was leading early in Moto 2 before he got caught between two ruts and nearly high sided. While he managed to keep from going over the handlebars, he crashed and dropped to 11th at the end of the first lap. Cooper recovered to finish fourth overall and now trails Lawrence by 16 points in the standings.

Moto 1 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Laps | Moto 2 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Laps | Consolation Race

Levi Kitchen scored his first top-five of the season with results of fifth in Moto 1 and second in Moto 2. His Achilles Heel in 2023 has been slow starts, but he completed Lap 1 in second place for each of the races.

Jo Shimoda was one of several riders who crashed in the opening lap of Moto 1. He overcame the fall to finish third in the first race but could not keep his speed into the second and finished eight. With uneven results for most of the field at Thunder Valley, Shimoda was fourth overall in Pro Motocross Round 3.

Click here for 250 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

Three riders ended the day with 30 points each, so the final position in the top five overall was decided by the tiebreaker of who had the best finish in Moto 2. After finishing 11th in his first race of the afternoon, Chance Hymas saved his best for when it counted the most. Riding the bike that Jett Lawrence took to the Supercross 250 West championship, Hymas scored the first moto podium of his career.

With results of seventh and fifth, Maximus Vohland was credited with sixth in the overall results.

Jordon Smith’s consistent sixth-place finishes in both races put him seventh on the chart.

