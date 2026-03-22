Porsche Penske Motorsport wins back to back at Twelve Hours of Sebring as Felipe Nasr makes history

Felipe Nasr made history for Porsche Penske Motorsport with the team’s second consecutive victory in the Twelve Hours of Sebring — which also marked a win in the 36 Hours of Florida.

The Brazilian, who closed out Saturday’s Grand Touring Prototype win in the No. 7 Porsche 963, became the first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar driver to win both the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the endurance race in Sebring, Florida, in consecutive years.

“It’s incredible,” Nasr told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “That’s exactly what I signed up for and knew we could build something magical here.. I couldn’t be prouder.”

RESULTS: Click here for overall l By class

Nasr also took the checkered flag last month in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, and in both races last year.

He was teamed with Julien Andlauer and Laurin Heinrich after the same trio also triumphed in the 64th Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“Just incredible to represent Porsche and Penske,” Nasr said. “I love winning for them. Took a big team effort, and both cars were strong all day. Just want to say my teammates, those guys are phenomenal. All day long, no mistakes, just a clean race, and here we are. Another dream start to the season.”

Porsche Penske Motorsport’s No. 6 963 finished second with Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and Matt Campbell. Nasr took the lead for good with a nifty pass of Estre just over an hour remaining in the race.

The Porsches led 273 of 343 laps at Sebring after combining to lead 521 of 705 laps at Daytona.

The No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R finished third with Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Will Stevens.

Winners in other categories Saturday at Sebring:

—LMP2: United Autosports USA earned a 1-2 finish, earning its first IMSA class win at Sebring with the No. 2 ORECA LMP2 07 driven by Mikkel Jensen, Philip Fayer and Hunter McElrea.

“It’s always special in Sebring,” Jensen said. “It’s amazing to finish on top after a tough Daytona. Now the season has started for real and hopefully see some more wins now.”

—GTD Pro: In its Sebring debut, the Matheny No. 911 Porsche e 911 GT3 R (992) earned its first IMSA class victory in only its fifth event. Thomas Preining teamed with Klaus Bachler and Ricardo Feller for the victory.

“Really enjoyable,” Preining told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “I managed to make a move on a restart and afterward it was just sprint racing.

—GTD: The No. 21 AF Corse USA Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO overcame three penalties for its third class win at Sebring. Antonio Fuoco charged from seventh to first in the final 15 minutes, making the winning pass on the final lap.

“Really hectic race,” Fuoco, who was teamed with Simon Mann and Lilou Wadoux, told NBC Sports’ Matt Yocum. “At the end, we managed to put everything together. I want to thank all the team for all the work to really push and really believe in this result. On the last lap, I saw the opportunity, and it was a really tough and fun race.”

Results from the 74th Twelve Hours of Sebring

Results

Results by class

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Stint analysis

Time cards

Pit stop time cards

Best sector times

Flag analysis with race control messages

Race distance and average speed

Weather report

