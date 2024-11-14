Roger Penske and Penske Entertainment acquire Long Beach Grand Prix

Roger Penske and Penske Entertainment made big news Thursday morning, that it is the new owner of the Long Beach Grand Prix.

This comes five years after another surprise announcement, that Penske had purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar.

By acquiring the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Penske owns both the largest single-day paid sporting event in the world with the Indianapolis 500, and the biggest street race in North America at Long Beach.

The 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be held on April 13, 2025.

“We’re incredibly proud to be the new stewards of this cherished and iconic event,” said Roger Penske, the chairman of Penske Corporation. “This is the most historic and prestigious street circuit race in North America, and we’re excited to work with Jim Michaelian and his great team in Long Beach to ensure continued success and growth over the long term.

“This race and its loyal fans matter so much to everyone across the IndyCar community, and we’re looking forward to a very special 50th anniversary celebration this April, as well.”

Penske Entertainment confirmed the acquisition of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, LLC, from longtime owner Gerald R. Forsythe. The association administers the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, the longest-running major street circuit race in North America.

The purchase is expected to provide significant investment for the marquee NTT IndyCar Series race, to further enhance this can’t-miss celebration of speed and Southern California motorsport culture for years to come.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Jim Michaelian addresses the crowd prior to the driver introductions at the 2023 Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach on April 16, 2023 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) Jim Michaelian — Getty Images

“As we prepare to celebrate a truly remarkable milestone, the 50th anniversary of this amazing event, it’s fitting that we have such exciting and important news to share about its future,” said Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach President & CEO Jim Michaelian. “Roger and the team at Penske Entertainment understand the special history and unique qualities that give us such a strong foundation and will be ideal partners as we continue to deliver an exceptional race weekend for our fans moving forward.

Working alongside the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach team, Penske Entertainment plans to invest in bolstering and enhancing the experience for race fans, sponsors and hospitality customers.

“This is a major race weekend, not just on our calendar but across the motorsport landscape,” Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles said. “We’re committed to preserving the core attributes that make it best in class while also working on some exciting and bold initiatives to make its future even bigger and brighter.”

The three-day weekend regularly attracts crowds of over 190,000 people to its 1.968-mile race course surrounding the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. The 2024 edition featured a supercharged atmosphere, which included the largest attendance in the modern IndyCar era.

The event brings global attention and positive economic impact to its home city, while also maintaining a charitable organization – the Grand Prix Foundation of Long Beach – which has donated more than $4.2 million to those in need within the Long Beach community.

Long Beach, CA - April 21: IndyCar driver Scott Dixon takes the checkered flag to win the 49th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images) MediaNews Group via Getty Images

The news marks the continuation of an ambitious and productive period for Penske Entertainment, which owns and manages IndyCar and the NTT IndyCar Series. In September, the organization announced the establishment of the first charter system in IndyCar’s history, providing NTT IndyCar Series owners meaningful and enhanced value across their entries.

In October, Penske Entertainment unveiled the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington, powered through a first-of-its-kind joint venture with the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers.