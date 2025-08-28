Roster builds for the 2025 World Supercross Championship
With less than two months before the 2025 season begins, more than half of the roster has been filled for the World Supercross Championship, as several teams announced full lineups, and several high-profile Supercross riders are listed as wildcards for select events.
Ken Roczen returns in a bid to reclaim the title he won in WSX’s inaugural season of 2022 and in 2023. Eli Tomac defeated him by 43 points in 2024.
Tomac will return as a wildcard rider in two events in 2025 (Australia and Canada), but Roczen will face stiff competition from full-time riders Jason Anderson and Joey Savatgy. In the three seasons the WSX has been in operation, Savatgy has not finished worse than third.
Joining them on the big bike will be Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, and the Monster Energy 250 East champion Tom Vialle.
“The depth and quality of this year’s lineup is unmatched,” said WSX CEO Tom Burwell. “This is without doubt the strongest roster we’ve ever had. Nowhere is this more apparent than in (Buenos Aries) which will see the strongest rider line-up assembled outside of the USA for the past 20 years.
“This is only possible due to the support of the city of Buenos Aires and local promoter EDV Entertainment, as well as the long-term stability provided by the Geneva Agreement. Fans worldwide are going to witness something very special this year, with our big-name stars heading around the globe; there isn’t a stop on the tour you’d want to miss out on.
“We’re delivering on our mission to give global supercross fans what they deserve, a true world-class championship with even more star talent to go with it.”
In SX2, the 250cc division, reigning champion Shane McElrath will face a challenge from the 2023 WSX champion Max Anstie. Last year, Anstie competed as a wildcard rider.
The season begins October 18th under the lights in Kuala Lumpur with Round 1, the Malaysian GP.
Three races will be held in November, in Argentina, Canada, and Australia. The season finale will be on December 13th in South Africa.
Brazilian rider Enzo Lopes will provide excitement for South American fans when the series visits Buenos Aires.
Round 3 will feature a contest between series regular Roczen and wildcard entrants Tomac and Cooper.
Webb will race in the Australian GP.
“This is, without doubt, the deepest, most competitive field we’ve ever had, and we have the data to back that up,” said Kurt Nicoll, Vice President of Race Development at World Supercross. “We’ve analyzed rider performance, championship finishes, and global rankings to ensure fans see the world’s best on a truly international stage.
“It speaks volumes about the championship’s growth and the riders’ desire to race against the elite. The Geneva Agreement has played a key role in making this possible, giving teams the stability to invest in elite talent and ensuring the championship continues to grow at a global level. Fans around the world are in for an incredible season of supercross action.”
2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Rider Lineup (to date)
PIPES MOTORSPORTS GROUP
- TBA – SX1
- TBA – SX1
- Kyle Chisholm (USA) – SX2
- Robbie Wageman (USA) – SX2
QUAD LOCK HONDA
- Joey Savatgy (USA) – SX1
- TBA – SX1
- Shane McElrath (USA) – SX2
- Brodie Connolly (NZL) – SX2
MOTOCONCEPTS RACING
- Austin Politelli (USA) – SX1
- Ryan Breece (USA) – SX1
- Noah Viney (USA) – SX2
- Cullin Park (USA) – SX2
VENUM BUD RACING KAWASAKI
- Justin Hill (USA) – SX1
- Quentin Prugnieres (FRA) – SX1
- Cole Thompson (CAN) – SX2
- Kyle Peters (USA) – SX2
RICK WARE RACING
- Henry Miller (USA) – SX1
- Devin Simonson (USA) – SX1
- Enzo Lopes (BRA) – SX2
- Coty Schock (USA) – SX2
GSM STAR RACING YAMAHA
- Greg Aranda (FRA) – SX1
- Jordi Tixier (FRA) – SX1
- Max Anstie (GBR) – SX2
- Maxime Desprey (FRA) – SX2
WILDCARDS
- Cooper Webb (USA) – SX1 – Australian GP
- Eli Tomac (USA) – SX1 – Australian GP & Canadian GP
- Justin Cooper (USA) – SX1 – Buenos Aires City CP & Canadian GP
- Tom Vialle (FRA) – SX1 – Buenos Aires City GP & Australian GP
- Reid Taylor (AUS) – SX2 – Australian GP
2025 FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR:
- Round 01: Malaysian GP, Kuala Lumpur - Stadium Merdeka, 18th October
- Round 02: Buenos Aires City GP, Argentina - Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack, 8th November
- Round 03: Canadian GP, Vancouver - BC Place, 15th November
- Round 04: Australian GP, Gold Coast - Cbus Super Stadium, 29th November
- Round 05: South African GP, Cape Town - DHL Stadium, 13th December