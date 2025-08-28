Roster builds for the 2025 World Supercross Championship

With less than two months before the 2025 season begins, more than half of the roster has been filled for the World Supercross Championship, as several teams announced full lineups, and several high-profile Supercross riders are listed as wildcards for select events.

Ken Roczen returns in a bid to reclaim the title he won in WSX’s inaugural season of 2022 and in 2023. Eli Tomac defeated him by 43 points in 2024.

Tomac will return as a wildcard rider in two events in 2025 (Australia and Canada), but Roczen will face stiff competition from full-time riders Jason Anderson and Joey Savatgy. In the three seasons the WSX has been in operation, Savatgy has not finished worse than third.

Joining them on the big bike will be Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, and the Monster Energy 250 East champion Tom Vialle.

“The depth and quality of this year’s lineup is unmatched,” said WSX CEO Tom Burwell. “This is without doubt the strongest roster we’ve ever had. Nowhere is this more apparent than in (Buenos Aries) which will see the strongest rider line-up assembled outside of the USA for the past 20 years.

“This is only possible due to the support of the city of Buenos Aires and local promoter EDV Entertainment, as well as the long-term stability provided by the Geneva Agreement. Fans worldwide are going to witness something very special this year, with our big-name stars heading around the globe; there isn’t a stop on the tour you’d want to miss out on.

“We’re delivering on our mission to give global supercross fans what they deserve, a true world-class championship with even more star talent to go with it.”

In SX2, the 250cc division, reigning champion Shane McElrath will face a challenge from the 2023 WSX champion Max Anstie. Last year, Anstie competed as a wildcard rider.

The season begins October 18th under the lights in Kuala Lumpur with Round 1, the Malaysian GP.

Three races will be held in November, in Argentina, Canada, and Australia. The season finale will be on December 13th in South Africa.

Brazilian rider Enzo Lopes will provide excitement for South American fans when the series visits Buenos Aires.

Round 3 will feature a contest between series regular Roczen and wildcard entrants Tomac and Cooper.

Webb will race in the Australian GP.



“This is, without doubt, the deepest, most competitive field we’ve ever had, and we have the data to back that up,” said Kurt Nicoll, Vice President of Race Development at World Supercross. “We’ve analyzed rider performance, championship finishes, and global rankings to ensure fans see the world’s best on a truly international stage.

“It speaks volumes about the championship’s growth and the riders’ desire to race against the elite. The Geneva Agreement has played a key role in making this possible, giving teams the stability to invest in elite talent and ensuring the championship continues to grow at a global level. Fans around the world are in for an incredible season of supercross action.”



2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Rider Lineup (to date)

PIPES MOTORSPORTS GROUP

TBA – SX1

TBA – SX1

Kyle Chisholm (USA) – SX2

Robbie Wageman (USA) – SX2

QUAD LOCK HONDA

Joey Savatgy (USA) – SX1

TBA – SX1

Shane McElrath (USA) – SX2

Brodie Connolly (NZL) – SX2

MOTOCONCEPTS RACING

Austin Politelli (USA) – SX1

Ryan Breece (USA) – SX1

Noah Viney (USA) – SX2

Cullin Park (USA) – SX2

VENUM BUD RACING KAWASAKI

Justin Hill (USA) – SX1

Quentin Prugnieres (FRA) – SX1

Cole Thompson (CAN) – SX2

Kyle Peters (USA) – SX2

RICK WARE RACING

Henry Miller (USA) – SX1

Devin Simonson (USA) – SX1

Enzo Lopes (BRA) – SX2

Coty Schock (USA) – SX2

GSM STAR RACING YAMAHA

Greg Aranda (FRA) – SX1

Jordi Tixier (FRA) – SX1

Max Anstie (GBR) – SX2

Maxime Desprey (FRA) – SX2

WILDCARDS

Cooper Webb (USA) – SX1 – Australian GP

Eli Tomac (USA) – SX1 – Australian GP & Canadian GP

Justin Cooper (USA) – SX1 – Buenos Aires City CP & Canadian GP

Tom Vialle (FRA) – SX1 – Buenos Aires City GP & Australian GP

Reid Taylor (AUS) – SX2 – Australian GP

2025 FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR: