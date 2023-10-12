With Indy 500 helmet gift, Will Power thanks Rick Hendrick for helping save wife Liz

INDIANAPOLIS – It was back in January when Will Power’s wife, Liz, was near death from a Staph infection that had settled in her spine. The Team Penske IndyCar driver needed a miracle, or he was going to lose the love of his life and the mother of his young son, Beau.

Rick Hendrick proved to be his “Miracle Worker.”

Hendrick heard of Power’s situation, and the NASCAR Cup Series team owner offered his assistance. He contacted Power and told him he had made appointments with some of the best doctors and specialists in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

Liz Power’s condition worsened to the point one night that a 106-degree fever had doctors fearing she wouldn’t make it.

But thanks in part to the medical care that had been arranged by Hendrick, Liz was able to survive and recover.

Because of the damage to her spine, doctors had to install hardware in her back to stabilize her. Liz will remain on high-powered antibiotics for the rest of her life, but she is alive and remains a vital part of Power’s life and career. Power has credited her with predicting his second IndyCar championship and with providing confidence as his biggest supporter.

Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Power presented Hendrick with the race-worn helmet that he used in the 2023 Indianapolis 500. Power had a personally signed inscription to thank the man for helping save his wife’s life.

“That helmet is very special to me because when I look at that helmet, I think about life,” Hendrick told NBC Sports about Power’s gift. “I don’t just think about the helmet, I’ll think about life.”

Hendrick was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson went through his Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program. The Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series driver easily passed all three phases of ROP and is cleared for open practice for the 108thIndianapolis 500 in 2024.

Before Larson took his first lap in the Arrow McLaren Dallara-Chevrolet, Power sought out Hendrick on pit lane to present him with the gift to tell him how much his help meant to both him and his family.

“He put me in touch with the best doctors and the best people to take care of her,” Power said of Hendrick. “She was very close to dying. It was a very tough situation.

“He never stopped calling through the whole process. My wife and I will never forget. I couldn’t think of what to get him, to give to Mr. Hendrick. It’s all I could think of that was close to what I should get him.”

When @12WillPower's wife Liz was sick earlier this year, Rick Hendrick was there to help.⁰ ⁰Today, Power was able to give him a small gift of thanks. pic.twitter.com/ICmdTndZSN — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) October 12, 2023

“No. 1, I don’t need anything, but man, this is something I’ll treasure,” Hendrick told Power. “I’m a big fan, anyway. But boy, I’m honored to have it. Thank you so much.

“I’m just so glad she’s OK.”

Power is a two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion and the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner. He is IndyCar’s all-time record holder for most poles and is one of the greatest drivers of his era.

But he is also one of IndyCar’s most caring and thoughtful people – a man with deep humanity.

“I can’t tell you how much it helped, with the doctors you got me in touch with and the hospitals,” Power told Hendrick. “Thank you.”

Later, NBC Sports spoke with Hendrick about the helmet and how he originally helped Liz Power in her time of need.

He contacted Gene Woods, the CEO of Atrium Health, and Dr. Steve Limentani, who lined up everything to get Liz Power moved into another hospital.

“I don’t remember exactly what Will Power wrote on the shield, but it was something to the effect of, ‘Nothing could say thank you enough for what you did,’ ” Hendrick told NBC Sports. “Will was almost emotional, and I got that way.

“He almost lost his wife. It was touch and go. I called to check on her, but when he walked up with that helmet, I had no idea he had something like that for me.”

Hendrick already has a special place where for Power’s helmet.

“The helmet will go into the ‘Man Cave’ I have with Jeff Gordon’s last helmet, Dale Earnhardt Jr,’s last helmet, Jimmie Johnson’s last helmet, our 300th win helmet, the 269th win helmet and Tony Stewart’s last helmet.

“I’ve got a lot of helmets, but this one is quite special.

“I was surprised to get the helmet, but I was more than happy to help them through that difficult time. I’m glad she’s OK. But the helmet was a real surprise and a real gift. “I told him I love trophies and helmets. He said, ‘This one hasn’t won a race this year, but I did wear it in the Indy 500.’ I said that was good enough. That was a great gift.”

Follow Bruce Martin at @BruceMartin_500