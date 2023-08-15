Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Han Cong, Olympic pairs’ figure skating champion, to sit out Olympic cycle
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Ken Schrader wins NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Ohsweken
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
RB Frenzy: How Cook to Jets, Elliott to Patriots Impacts Fantasy Landscape
Zachary Krueger
,
Zachary Krueger
,
Top Clips
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
Tua fundraising to aid Maui in wake of wildfires
WAS has ‘potential to be scary’ with Howell at QB
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Han Cong, Olympic pairs’ figure skating champion, to sit out Olympic cycle
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Ken Schrader wins NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Ohsweken
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
RB Frenzy: How Cook to Jets, Elliott to Patriots Impacts Fantasy Landscape
Zachary Krueger
,
Zachary Krueger
,
Top Clips
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
Tua fundraising to aid Maui in wake of wildfires
WAS has ‘potential to be scary’ with Howell at QB
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles
Myles Jack
Myles
Jack
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Myles Jack considered becoming an electrician or plumber before Eagles signed him
Myles Jack has made about $50 million in his NFL career, but when he was cut this offseason and he didn’t immediately find a new team, he started thinking about a new career.
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Myles Jack
PHI
Linebacker
#51
Eagles add free agent LB Myles Jack
Myles Jack
PHI
Linebacker
#51
Steelers release Myles Jack after one season
Myles Jack
PHI
Linebacker
#51
Steelers scoop up Myles Jack with 2-yr, $16M deal
Myles Jack
PHI
Linebacker
#51
Jaguars cut LB Myles Jack amid free agency bender
Laviska Shenault
CAR
Wide Receiver
#15
Shenault among Jags removed from COVID-19 list
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
Vikings sign T Chim Okorafor
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Eagles put LB Shaun Bradley on IR, sign DT Olive Sagapolu
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Eagles LB Shaun Bradley to miss season with torn Achilles
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Report: Tyler Huntley has minor hamstring injury
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jordan Mailata: First-round pick Nolan Smith like a “mini Haason Reddick”
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad