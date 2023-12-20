2023 Season in Review: Joey Logano

CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: 12th in Cup Series

WINS: One (Atlanta I)

LAPS LED: 308

TOP 5s: 11

TOP 10s: 17

STARTS FROM POLE: Two (Las Vegas I, Atlanta I)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Logano won a race for the 12th consecutive season. He moved into a tie with Denny Hamlin for the 13th-most consecutive seasons with at least one win.

Logano won for the first time at Atlanta Motor Speedway after starting from pole and leading 140 laps.

Logano led 308 laps in 2023. This moved him to 8,480 in his Cup career. He passed Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Harry Gant to move into 25th place on the all-time laps led list.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Logano only had one trip to victory lane and three stage wins. This only gave him eight playoff points and little room for error.

Logano became the first reigning champion to be eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs after finishing 34th at Bristol. He was unable to avoid a spinning Corey LaJoie on Lap 262 of the playoff race and could not continue after the multi-car wreck.

Bristol was only a continuation of the struggles on the No. 22 team. Logano finished 12th at Darlington and fifth at Kansas after gambling by staying out after a late caution. Logano didn’t have the speed to contend for stage points or race wins.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2024: Logano is back at Team Penske as the Ford teams move to the new Dark Horse Mustang, a car that Ford Performance believes can be more competitive. Logano has proven to be a consistent contender in Cup with 31 of his 32 career wins taking place in the past 12 seasons. He will have multiple opportunities to continue this streak as he tries to win his third title since 2018.