2023 Season in Review: Kevin Harvick

CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers

TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing

POINTS: 13th in Cup Series

WINS: None

LAPS LED: 157

TOP 5s: Six

TOP 10s: 14

STARTS FROM POLE: None

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Harvick remained competitive throughout the season. He scored 14 top-10 finishes and six top fives. He reached 16,000 laps led in his career. Harvick is 11th all-time on the Cup Series laps led list.

Harvick reached 444 top-10 finishes, two shy of Bobby Allison’s mark. He ended his career fifth on the all-time top fives list.

Harvick led 23 laps at Phoenix and finished seventh. This was his 21st consecutive top-10 finish at Phoenix, which extended his record for most consecutive top 10s at a single track.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Harvick and Childers fell short of their goal of winning a race during their final season together. Their closest brush with victory lane was the spring race at Darlington when Harvick finished second.

Harvick was in position to take the lead with a pit stop with 57 laps remaining in the return to Darlington in September but Ryan Newman spun and brought out the caution before Harvick entered pit road. Harvick stopped for service and received a penalty for pitting when pit road was closed.

Harvick entered pit road in second place. He lined up 26th for the restart. Harvick ended the race 19th and fell below the cutline as the Round of 16 continued. He ultimately failed to advance to the Round of 12.

NASCAR officials disqualified Harvick after the playoff race at Talladega, one where he finished second behind Ryan Blaney by .012 seconds. His windshield fasteners were not secure for the entire event.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2024: Harvick will not be in Cup in 2024. He will join the Fox Sports booth and spend the first half of the season alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer as he begins his broadcast career. Harvick did not rule out a one-off start in another series during a postseason appearance on “The Dale Jr. Download.” Late Models, the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series were potential options mentioned during the podcast episode.