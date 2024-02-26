2025 Daytona 500 date revealed

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 will take place Feb. 16, 2025, Daytona International Speedway officials announced Monday.

The last time the Daytona 500 was held on February 16 was 2020. The race started that day but was completed the following day due to rain. Denny Hamlin scored his third Daytona 500 victory that year.

The last time the Daytona 500 started and finished on a February 16 was 2003. Michael Waltrip scored his claimed Daytona 500 win that day.

Jeff Gordon collected the first of his three Daytona 500 wins on Feb. 16, 1997.

Davey Allison’s lone Daytona 500 win was Feb. 16, 1992.

Others to win the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16 were: Geoff Bodine (1986) and Benny Parsons (1975).