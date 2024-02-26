 Skip navigation
Nebraska v Indiana
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Nebraska and Iowa up, MSU and Indiana down
Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Korn Ferry Tour players greeted by mosquito invasion in Argentina
Shohei Ohtani
Sho-time! Dodgers say Shohei Ohtani will make his spring training debut Tuesday against White Sox

2025 Daytona 500 date revealed

  
Published February 26, 2024 04:01 PM

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 will take place Feb. 16, 2025, Daytona International Speedway officials announced Monday.

The last time the Daytona 500 was held on February 16 was 2020. The race started that day but was completed the following day due to rain. Denny Hamlin scored his third Daytona 500 victory that year.

The last time the Daytona 500 started and finished on a February 16 was 2003. Michael Waltrip scored his claimed Daytona 500 win that day.

Jeff Gordon collected the first of his three Daytona 500 wins on Feb. 16, 1997.

Davey Allison’s lone Daytona 500 win was Feb. 16, 1992.

Others to win the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16 were: Geoff Bodine (1986) and Benny Parsons (1975).