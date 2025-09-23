 Skip navigation
Top News

La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025 - Stage 17
Promising US cyclist Matthew Riccitello joins French team with Tour-winning ambitions
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Jett Lawrence celebrates Sat.jpg
SMX 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Las Vegas: Jett Lawrence wins, caps off 2025 SMX championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Braves sign veteran Charlie Morton, a day after the right-handed pitcher was released by Tigers

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_jesssmithclip_250922.jpg
Valkyries president: We have ‘unfinished business’
nbc_golf_livefrom_dechambeau_250922.jpg
Rory-Bryson tensions heat up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerhit_250922.jpg
Wagner analyzes risks, rewards at Bethpage Black

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New Hampshire

23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace below cutline with 2 races left in round

  
Published September 23, 2025 07:00 AM

Chase Briscoe holds the final transfer spot with two races left in the second round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

The series races Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The second round concludes Oct. 5 at the Charlotte Roval.

The four drivers below the cutline are Ross Chastain (-12 points), Austin Cindric (-19) and 23XI Racing teammates Tyler Reddick (-23) and Bubba Wallace (-27).

Briscoe finished fourth at Kansas in May. Cindric was 11th in that race, highest among those below the cutline. Reddick was 17th that day, Chastain 18th and Wallace 33rd after he was eliminated in an accident.

Ryan Blaney’s win at New Hampshire advances him to the next round.

A NH Cup playoff standings after race.jpg

Xfinity Series

The series was off this past weekend. Two races remain in the round.

Taylor Gray holds the final transfer position. Those below the cutline are: Nick Sanchez (-3 points), Jesse Love (-3), Austin Hill (-16) and Sammy Smith (-24).

The series races Saturday at Kansas (4 p.m. ET on the CW Network).

Xfinity playoff standings before Kansas.jpg

Craftsman Truck Series

Last weekend’s race at New Hampshire completed the first round. The series is off this weekend before resuming action at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at the Charlotte Roval on FS1.

Ty Majeski holds the final transfer spot by a tiebreaker on Tyler Ankrum. Also below the cutline are: Grant Enfinger (-3 points), Rajah Caruth (-5) and Kaden Honeycutt (-7).

Truck playoff standings before Charlotte Roval.jpg