23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace below cutline with 2 races left in round

Chase Briscoe holds the final transfer spot with two races left in the second round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

The series races Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The second round concludes Oct. 5 at the Charlotte Roval.

The four drivers below the cutline are Ross Chastain (-12 points), Austin Cindric (-19) and 23XI Racing teammates Tyler Reddick (-23) and Bubba Wallace (-27).

Briscoe finished fourth at Kansas in May. Cindric was 11th in that race, highest among those below the cutline. Reddick was 17th that day, Chastain 18th and Wallace 33rd after he was eliminated in an accident.

Ryan Blaney’s win at New Hampshire advances him to the next round.

Xfinity Series

The series was off this past weekend. Two races remain in the round.

Taylor Gray holds the final transfer position. Those below the cutline are: Nick Sanchez (-3 points), Jesse Love (-3), Austin Hill (-16) and Sammy Smith (-24).

The series races Saturday at Kansas (4 p.m. ET on the CW Network).

Craftsman Truck Series

Last weekend’s race at New Hampshire completed the first round. The series is off this weekend before resuming action at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at the Charlotte Roval on FS1.

Ty Majeski holds the final transfer spot by a tiebreaker on Tyler Ankrum. Also below the cutline are: Grant Enfinger (-3 points), Rajah Caruth (-5) and Kaden Honeycutt (-7).