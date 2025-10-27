A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
The Championship 4 is set for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series and a champion will be crowned in each series this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
The Cup season comes to a close Sunday on NBC and Peacock. An expanded Countdown to Green begins at 2 p.m. ET. followed by race coverage.
The Xfinity title race will be at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on the CW Network. The Craftsman Truck Series championship race will be at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday on FS1.
Here is a look at the four drivers racing for a championship in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Denny Hamlin
Age: 44
Hometown: Chesterfield, Virginia
Cup championships: 0
Best points finish: 2nd (2010)
Crew chief: Chris Gayle
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
2025 wins: 6 (Martinsville I, Darlington I, Michigan, Dover, Gateway, Las Vegas II)
2025 top-five finishes: 14
2025 top-10 finishes: 17
Championship 4 appearances: Fifth (2014, ’19, ’20, ’21, 25)
Outlook: Is this the year Denny Hamlin, who will turn 45 shortly after the season, claims his first Cup championship? Could it come in a year when 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan is in a lawsuit against NASCAR that is headed for trial Dec. 1? Hamlin’s runner-up finish at Phoenix in the spring was the best result among the four championship contenders. He and his team have had two extra weeks to prepare for this race after winning the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas. Three times in the last four years the winner of the Round of 8 opener has taken advantage of that extra time to win the Cup championship.
Chase Briscoe
Age: 30
Hometown: Mitchell, IN
Cup championships: 0
Best points finish: 9th (2022)
Crew chief: James Small
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
2025 wins: 3 (Pocono, Southern 500, Talladega II)
2025 top-five finishes: 15
2025 top-10 finishes: 19
Championship 4 appearances: First
Outlook: Makes title race in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing, taking over the No. 19 ride from Martin Truex Jr., who retired from full-time racing after last season. Briscoe has been fast all season, scoring a seres-high seven poles. He scored two wins, five top-five finishes and seven top-10 results in the playoffs.
William Byron
Age: 27
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Cup championships: 0
Best points finish: 3rd (2023, ‘24)
Crew chief: Rudy Fugle
Team: Hendrick Motorsports
2025 wins: 3 (Daytona 500, Iowa, Martinsville II)
2025 top-five finishes: 11
2025 top-10 finishes: 16
Championship 4 appearances: 3rd (2023, ’24, ’25)
Outlook: Byron won the regular season and makes his third consecutive Championship 4 appearance after his dominating Martinsville victory last weekend. Byron has won the past two Daytona 500s. He has led a series-high 1,278 laps this season. He finished sixth at Phoenix in the spring, leading 83 laps. He looks to give the No. 24 car at Hendrick Motorsports its first Cup title since Jeff Gordon won his fourth and final crown in 2001.
Kyle Larson
Age: 33
Hometown: Elk Grove, California
Cup championships: 1 (2021)
Best points finish: 1st (2021)
Crew chief: Cliff Daniels
Team: Hendrick Motorsports
2025 wins: 3 (Homestead, Bristol I, Kansas I)
2025 top-five finishes: 14
2025 top-10 finishes: 21
Championship 4 appearances: 3 (2021, ’23, 25)
Outlook: Larson is the only former champion left. He won three of the first 12 races of the season, had a dip in performance in the summer and has scored five top-10 finishes in the past six races, including a pair of runner-up results.
XFINITY SERIES
Connor Zilisch
Age: 19
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Xfinity championships: 0
Best points finish: Rookie season
Crew chief: Mardy Lindley
Team: JR Motorsports
2025 wins: 10 (Circuit of the Americas, Pocono, Sonoma, Dover, Indianapolis, Watkins Glen, Daytona II, Portland, Gateway, Charlotte Roval)
2025 Top-five finishes: 19
2025 Top-10 finishes: 22
Championship 4 appearances: 1 (2025)
Justin Allgaier
Age: 39
Hometown: Riverton, Illinois
Xfinity championships: 1 (2024)
Best points finish: 1st (2024)
Crew chief: Jim Pohlman
Team: JR Motorsports
2025 wins: 3 (Las Vegas, Homestead, Nashville)
2025 Top-five finishes: 14
2025 Top-10 finishes: 19
Championship 4 appearances: 8 (2016, ’17, ’19, ’20, ’22, ’23, ’24, ’25)
Jesse Love
Age: 20
Hometown: Menlo Park, California
Xfinity championships: 0
Best points finish: 8th (2024)
Crew chief: Danny Stockman
Team: Richard Childress Racing
2025 wins: 1 (Daytona I)
2025 Top-five finishes: 8
2025 Top-10 finishes: 21
Championship 4 appearances: 1 (2025)
Carson Kvapil
Age: 22
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Xfinity championships: 0
Best points finish: Rookie season
Crew chief: Andrew Overstreet
Team: JR Motorsports
2025 wins: 0
2025 Top-five finishes: 7
2025 Top-10 finishes: 14
Championship 4 appearances: 1 (2025)
CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Corey Heim
Age: 23
Hometown: Marietta, Georgia
Truck championships: 0
Best points finish: 2nd (2024)
Crew chief: Scott Zipadelli
Team: Tricon Garage
2025 wins: 11 (Daytona, Las Vegas, Texas, Charlotte, Lime Rock, Watkins Glen, Richmond, Darlington, New Hampshire, Charlotte Roval, Martinsville)
2025 Top-five finishes: 18
2025 Top-10 finishes: 20
Championship 4 appearances: 3 (2023, ’24, ’25)
Tyler Ankrum
Age: 24
Hometown: San Bernardino, California
Truck championships: 0
Best points finish: 8th (2019, ‘24)
Crew chief: Mark Hillman
Team: McAnally Hilgemann Racing
2025 wins: 1 (Rockingham)
2025 Top-five finishes: 8
2025 Top-10 finishes: 15
Championship 4 appearances: 1 (2025)
Ty Majeski
Age: 31
Hometown: Seymour, Wisconsin
Truck championships: 1 (2024)
Best points finish: 1st (2024)
Crew chief: Joe Shear Jr.
Team: ThorSport Racing
2025 wins: 0
2025 Top-five finishes: 9
2025 Top-10 finishes: 17
Championship 4 appearances: 3 (2022, ’24, ’25)
Kaden Honeycutt
Age: 22
Hometown: Willow Park, Texas
Truck championships: 0
Best points finish: 19th (2024)
Crew chief: James Villeneuve
Team: Halmar Friesen Racing
2025 wins: 0
2025 Top-five finishes: 3
2025 Top-10 finishes: 13
Championship 4 appearances: 1 (2025)