Betting NASCAR: Enjoy Illinois 300

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) for the running of the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1). This short, flat racetrack is one of the more unique on the NASCAR schedule, and this is the third time that the Cup Series will take the asphalt.

Kyle Larson (+550) and Denny Hamlin (+600) lead the way in the outright market at DraftKings, but here is what I am eyeing before cars hit the track for the Enjoy Illinois 300 (Odds as of Thursday, May 30).

Kyle Larson to Win (+600)

Getting Larson at 6-1 odds with the performance he has put together on this track type in 2024 is solid considering most weeks his outright price is around +450 pre-practice and qualifying. Larson’s fourth-place finish at Gateway last season was hard fought as the team worked tirelessly to improve the car throughout the race, and as mentioned, he has been stellar on short, flat tracks in 2024.

He qualified on the pole at both Richmond and Martinsville, leading a handful of laps in each while coming home third and second, respectively. I think redemption is in the cards for “Yung Money” with the weight of last weekend’s double attempt off of his shoulders.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Ty Gibbs to Win (+1500)

BetMGM has this number for Gibbs after a handful of shops have moved to +1100. Gibbs has put together an impressive sophomore season so far with eight Top 10s in 14 races. A win is on the horizon for the No. 54, and I think it could come this weekend at Gateway.

He is coming off a weekend where he scored his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole at Charlotte, and that comes on the heels of a runner-up finish at Darlington. Earlier this season at Phoenix, which is another short, flat track, he placed third after leading 57 laps. The momentum is there for Gibbs to make noise at the front of the pack and end up celebrating in victory lane at the conclusion of the day.

Martin Truex Jr. to Finish Top Five (+160)

Truex Jr. is another driver who thrives on short, flat tracks. This year has been no different for the No. 19 who led 228 laps at Richmond, finished fourth, and left Phoenix with a solid seventh-place finish.

He owns the fourth-best average finish and average running position at Gateway in the Cup Series. I personally do not believe that plus money will be available for a Top 5 bet after practice and qualifying, so I am looking to get ahead on a driver who has had one of the best cars in both trips to Gateway thus far. His outright price of +900 is fair, but I am opting for this prop bet, which I got on bet365.

Joey Logano to finish Top Five (+180)

Logano won this race in 2022 and is two-for-two at finishing inside of the Top 3 at Gateway. With only three Top 10s in 2024, Logano is looking for a mid-season surge to bring this No. 22 to life. Despite the lackluster results, I do believe he is capable of finishing inside of the Top 5 at Gateway for a third-straight time.

He was second at Richmond and sixth at Martinsville earlier this season, and we cannot forget the clinic he put on at North Wilkesboro to win the All-Star race just a few weeks ago. At almost 2-1 odds on bet365, I am willing to bet on Logano to figure it out and have one of his best days of the 2024 season.

Josh Berry to finish Top 10 (+260)

Berry continues to heat up as we approach the summer stretch with now four-straight Top 15 finishes, including a third place at Darlington and a respectable 10th at Charlotte. In light of the news that Stewart-Haas Racing will be closing its doors at the conclusion of the season, I expect Berry and co. to make the most out of what is left.

Berry has never raced on this track in the Cup Series, but I am not worried about his lack of track time. He is an experienced short track racer, and the No. 4 team has become accustomed to flirting with the Top 10 in recent weeks. With a solid qualifying effort, I do not see why Berry cannot continue the trend. This number is available on DraftKings.

Enjoy the racing in St. Louis.