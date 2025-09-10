Bristol weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA

With the playoffs in full swing for the top three national series, Bristol Motor Speedway will welcome the ARCA, Truck, Xfinity and Cup series for three consecutive nights of racing on the 0.533-mile oval.

Thursday will feature roughly nine hours of nonstop action on the concrete between the ARCA and Truck series. The ARCA race will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Truck race at 8. It’s the second race of the playoffs for the Truck Series after Corey Heim won the opener at Darlington. Layne Riggs is the defending winner of the event.

Friday will bring practice and qualifying for the Xfinity and Cup series at Bristol, which will hold its second annual race weekend in mid-September for the sixth consecutive season. The Xfinity Series will open its seven-race playoffs at Bristol with a 300-lap race at 7:30 p.m. Cole Custer is the defending race winner but absent from the entry list after being promoted to Cup this season.

The Cup Series will end the first round of its playoffs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson has won the past two races at Bristol, leading 873 of 1,000 laps.

Bristol weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 11

Garage open



9 a.m. - 11:15 p.m. — ARCA Series

10 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity



1 - 1:45 p.m. — ARCA practice

2 - 2:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

3:05 - 4 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

4:10 - 5 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

5:30 p.m. — ARCA race (200 laps, 106.6 miles; FS1)

8 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series race (250 laps, 133.25 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 65; Stage 2 at Lap 130; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Sept. 12

Garage open



9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



2 - 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

3:05 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (300 laps, 159.9 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 85, Stage 2 at Lap 170; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 13

Garage open



3:30 - 11:45 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



7:30 p.m. — Cup race (500 laps, 266.5 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 125, Stage 2 at Lap 250; USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 78 degrees, light and variable winds and an 11% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race and 68 degrees with a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 80 degrees, light and variable winds and a 6% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 70 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 80 degrees, light and variable winds and a 7% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 70 degrees with a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

