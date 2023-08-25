 Skip navigation
Chase Briscoe wins Daytona Cup Series pole

  
Published August 25, 2023 06:42 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, FL — Chase Briscoe will lead the Cup field to the green flag at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Briscoe won the pole for the second time in his career — the first time this season — with a lap of 181.822 mph.

Teammate Aric Almirola will start second with a lap of 181.693. Harrison Burton will line up third with a lap of 181.404 mph in what is a career-best starting position.

MORE: Daytona starting lineup

Bubba Wallace was the top Toyota driver with a lap of 181.309 mph. He will line up on the second row as he tries to secure his first playoff appearance.

Following Wallace were Ty Gibbs (181.298 mph) and Riley Herbst (181.276 mph).

Kyle Larson was the lone Chevrolet driver in the top 10. He qualified seventh with a lap of 181.254 mph.

Ryan Blaney (181.054 mph), Ryan Preece (180.937 mph) and Kevin Harvick (180.825 mph) rounded out the top 10.

The green flag for Saturday’s race is scheduled to wave at 7:34 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Pre-race coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.