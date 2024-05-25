Starting lineup for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. — Ty Gibbs will start his second race of the weekend from the front row.

Gibbs won the pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. He also won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Gibbs was one of four Toyota drivers to reach the final round of qualifying. Christopher Bell had the third-fastest lap, Martin Truex Jr. had the fourth-fastest and Tyler Reddick had the eighth-fastest.

William Byron was the fastest Chevrolet driver as he secured a spot on the front row next to Gibbs. All four Hendrick Motorsports cars qualified inside the top 10. Chase Elliott was fifth, Alex Bowman was sixth and Kyle Larson was 10th.

Ross Chastain was the fifth Chevrolet driver to reach the second round of qualifying.

Michael McDowell was the only Ford driver to reach the second round of qualifying. He qualified ninth.

The last two winners of the Coca-Cola 600 did not reach the final round of qualifying. Denny Hamlin qualified 11th. Ryan Blaney qualified 16th.

Fox will broadcast the Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. ET. Pre-race coverage starts on FS1 at 4:30 p.m and moves to Fox at 5:30 p.m.