Crew chief Jeremy Bullins, Brad Keselowski reunite for 2025 NASCAR Cup season

RFK Racing has hired Jeremy Bullins to be Brad Keselowski’s crew chief, reuniting the pair.

Bullins was Keselowski’s crew chief at Team Penske when Keselowski finished second in Cup points in 2020. They won five Cup races in the 2020-21 seasons. Bullins also served as Keselowski’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series from 2012-14. They won 14 Xfinity races during that time.

The move comes after RFK Racing announced this week that it would expand to three full-time cars. Ryan Preece will join the organization and have Kroger sponsor his No. 60 car.

Bullins replaces Matt McCall.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with BK again, this time in the iconic No. 6 car with RFK,” said Bullins in a statement from the team. “We were able to accomplish a lot as a team previously, but we had a couple of unfinished goals like a Daytona 500 win and a championship together and I’m ecstatic we get the opportunity to compete together again.

“From the outside looking in it’s been obvious the trajectory RFK is on, and I look forward to being part of the growth and future success of the team.”

Bullins most recently was Harrison Burton’s crew chief at Wood Brothers Racing. Bullins helped lead Burton to the 100th NASCAR Cup win for that organization at Daytona in August. Bullins also has served as crew chief for Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric.

Bullins has 10 Cup wins and 21 Xfinity victories as a crew chief. He’s had at least one Cup win in seven of the last nine season.

Keselowski won at Darlington in May for his first victory since joining RFK Racing as co-owner in 2022. Keselowski finished 13th in the points this season.