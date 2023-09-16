Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Central Michigan v Notre Dame
Notre Dame finds direction to top Central Michigan, led by Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA starting lineup grid for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Porsche Penske Motorsport takes top two spots
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics - Qualifying
Spire buys charter; Trackhouse signs Zane Smith for 2024 Cup ride

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndcmich_230916.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame takes down Central Mich.
nbc_cfb_ndcmich_hartmanpasses_230916.jpg
ND’s Hartman throws for 330, three TDs against CMU
nbc_cfb_ndcmich_freemanintv_230916.jpg
Freeman: ND corrected self-inflicted wounds in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Central Michigan v Notre Dame
Notre Dame finds direction to top Central Michigan, led by Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA starting lineup grid for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Porsche Penske Motorsport takes top two spots
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics - Qualifying
Spire buys charter; Trackhouse signs Zane Smith for 2024 Cup ride

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndcmich_230916.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame takes down Central Mich.
nbc_cfb_ndcmich_hartmanpasses_230916.jpg
ND’s Hartman throws for 330, three TDs against CMU
nbc_cfb_ndcmich_freemanintv_230916.jpg
Freeman: ND corrected self-inflicted wounds in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race

  
Published September 16, 2023 06:53 PM

The Cup Series Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway continued a time-honored tradition as the drivers chose their walkout songs.

Here are the driver selections for Saturday night’s Cup Series playoff race.

Christopher Bell — “Remember the Name” by Fort Minor

Denny Hamlin — “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project

William Byron — “Left Hand Free” by alt-J

Michael McDowell — “Get Out My Way” by Tedashii (featuring Lecrae)

Martin Truex Jr. — “Thinkin’ Bout Me” by Morgan Wallen

Brad Keselowski — “We are All Made of Stars” by Moby

Chase Elliott — “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Ty Gibbs — “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

Bubba Wallace — “Long Violent History” by Tyler Childers

Corey LaJoie — “Pardon” by TI

Ryan Blaney — “Rustin’ in the Rain” by Tyler Childers

Tyler Reddick — “Dientes” by J. Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled

Alex Bowman — “Sabotage” by The Beastie Boys

Chase Briscoe — “Wild Side” by Motley Crue

Kyle Busch — “How U Like Me Now” by Heavy

Carson Hocevar — “I Wish” by Skee-Lo

Ryan Preece — “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio

Austin Dillon — “Cowboy” by Kid Rock (Instrumental)

Justin Haley — “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffet

Chris Buescher — “Country Clubbin’” by Paul Cauthen

Kevin Harvick — “Start Me Up” by The Rolling Stones

AJ Allmendinger — “Victory” by Fire from the Gods

Ross Chastain — “Watermelon Moonshine” by Lainey Wilson

Daniel Suarez — “I Feel Good” by Pitbull

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — “Speed” by Parker McCollum

Aric Almirola — “Back in Black” by AC/DC

Ryan Newman — “Strokin” by Clarence Carter

Joey Logano — “Champ is Here” by Jadakiss

Austin Cindric — “Goofy Goober Rock” by SpongeBob SquarePants

Todd Gilliland — “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1" by Kanye West

Erik Jones — “Rollin (Air Raid Vehicle)” by Limp Bizkit

Harrison Burton — “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals

Ty Dillon — “Many Men” by 50 Cent

BJ McLeod — “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne

JJ Yeley — “Cheeseburger in Paradise” by Jimmy Buffett

Kyle Larson — “Dirt” by Kenny Montgomery