Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race
The Cup Series Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway continued a time-honored tradition as the drivers chose their walkout songs.
Here are the driver selections for Saturday night’s Cup Series playoff race.
Christopher Bell — “Remember the Name” by Fort Minor
Denny Hamlin — “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project
William Byron — “Left Hand Free” by alt-J
Michael McDowell — “Get Out My Way” by Tedashii (featuring Lecrae)
Martin Truex Jr. — “Thinkin’ Bout Me” by Morgan Wallen
Brad Keselowski — “We are All Made of Stars” by Moby
Chase Elliott — “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars
Ty Gibbs — “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds
Bubba Wallace — “Long Violent History” by Tyler Childers
Corey LaJoie — “Pardon” by TI
Ryan Blaney — “Rustin’ in the Rain” by Tyler Childers
Tyler Reddick — “Dientes” by J. Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled
Alex Bowman — “Sabotage” by The Beastie Boys
Chase Briscoe — “Wild Side” by Motley Crue
Kyle Busch — “How U Like Me Now” by Heavy
Carson Hocevar — “I Wish” by Skee-Lo
Ryan Preece — “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio
Austin Dillon — “Cowboy” by Kid Rock (Instrumental)
Justin Haley — “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffet
Chris Buescher — “Country Clubbin’” by Paul Cauthen
Kevin Harvick — “Start Me Up” by The Rolling Stones
AJ Allmendinger — “Victory” by Fire from the Gods
Ross Chastain — “Watermelon Moonshine” by Lainey Wilson
Daniel Suarez — “I Feel Good” by Pitbull
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — “Speed” by Parker McCollum
Aric Almirola — “Back in Black” by AC/DC
Ryan Newman — “Strokin” by Clarence Carter
Joey Logano — “Champ is Here” by Jadakiss
Austin Cindric — “Goofy Goober Rock” by SpongeBob SquarePants
Todd Gilliland — “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1" by Kanye West
Erik Jones — “Rollin (Air Raid Vehicle)” by Limp Bizkit
Harrison Burton — “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals
Ty Dillon — “Many Men” by 50 Cent
BJ McLeod — “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne
JJ Yeley — “Cheeseburger in Paradise” by Jimmy Buffett
Kyle Larson — “Dirt” by Kenny Montgomery
You can't escape Bristol.— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 16, 2023
It's showtime.
📺: @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/RJptDHHfQa