Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race

The Cup Series Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway continued a time-honored tradition as the drivers chose their walkout songs.

Here are the driver selections for Saturday night’s Cup Series playoff race.

Christopher Bell — “Remember the Name” by Fort Minor

Denny Hamlin — “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project

William Byron — “Left Hand Free” by alt-J

Michael McDowell — “Get Out My Way” by Tedashii (featuring Lecrae)

Martin Truex Jr. — “Thinkin’ Bout Me” by Morgan Wallen

Brad Keselowski — “We are All Made of Stars” by Moby

Chase Elliott — “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Ty Gibbs — “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

Bubba Wallace — “Long Violent History” by Tyler Childers

Corey LaJoie — “Pardon” by TI

Ryan Blaney — “Rustin’ in the Rain” by Tyler Childers

Tyler Reddick — “Dientes” by J. Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled

Alex Bowman — “Sabotage” by The Beastie Boys

Chase Briscoe — “Wild Side” by Motley Crue

Kyle Busch — “How U Like Me Now” by Heavy

Carson Hocevar — “I Wish” by Skee-Lo

Ryan Preece — “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio

Austin Dillon — “Cowboy” by Kid Rock (Instrumental)

Justin Haley — “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffet

Chris Buescher — “Country Clubbin’” by Paul Cauthen

Kevin Harvick — “Start Me Up” by The Rolling Stones

AJ Allmendinger — “Victory” by Fire from the Gods

Ross Chastain — “Watermelon Moonshine” by Lainey Wilson

Daniel Suarez — “I Feel Good” by Pitbull

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — “Speed” by Parker McCollum

Aric Almirola — “Back in Black” by AC/DC

Ryan Newman — “Strokin” by Clarence Carter

Joey Logano — “Champ is Here” by Jadakiss

Austin Cindric — “Goofy Goober Rock” by SpongeBob SquarePants

Todd Gilliland — “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1" by Kanye West

Erik Jones — “Rollin (Air Raid Vehicle)” by Limp Bizkit

Harrison Burton — “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals

Ty Dillon — “Many Men” by 50 Cent

BJ McLeod — “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne

JJ Yeley — “Cheeseburger in Paradise” by Jimmy Buffett

Kyle Larson — “Dirt” by Kenny Montgomery