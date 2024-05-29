Cup drivers to watch Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR Cup teams head to World Wide Technology Raceway for a Sunday afternoon race (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

There have been only two Cup races at the 1.25-mile track located outside of St. Louis. A pair of two-time Cup champions have split the race wins.

Here are the drivers to watch Sunday afternoon at World Wide Technology Raceway.

FRONTRUNNERS

Joey Logano

Points position: 17th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Richmond I)

2024 stats: One top-five finish, three top 10s and an average finish of 18.5.

Going into the weekend: Two starts at this track with one win and two top-three finishes. Logano won the inaugural Cup race at WWT Raceway in 2022 after leading 22 laps.

Kyle Busch

Points position: 14th

Best finish this season: 3rd (Atlanta I)

2024 stats: Two top-five finishes, five top 10s and an average finish of 15.9. He has three top 10s in the last six races.

Going into the weekend: Busch has finished first and second in the two Cup races at World Wide Technology Raceway. He has failed to score stage points in seven of this season’s 14 races.

Denny Hamlin

Points position: 1st

Best finish this season: 1st (Bristol I, Richmond I, Dover)

2024 stats: Three wins, six top-five finishes and seven top 10s. An average finish of 12.1 with 607 laps led.

Going into the weekend: Two starts with one runner-up finish. Hamlin finished 34th in the 2022 race at WWT Raceway after contact from Ross Chastain sent him into the outside wall.

Martin Truex Jr.

Points position: 2nd

Best finish this season: 2nd (Bristol I)

2024 stats: Four top-five finishes, seven top 10s and an average finish of 10.3.

Going into the weekend: Two starts with one top-five finish and two top 10s. Truex led 42 laps during the inaugural Cup race at WWT Raceway.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Points position: 27th

Best finish this season: 4th (Talladega I)

2024 stats: One top-five finish, two top 10s and an average finish of 23.6.

Going into the weekend: Stenhouse finished 32nd in both Cup races at WWT Raceway. He was involved in incidents in both races.

Bubba Wallace

Points position: 13th

Best finish this season: 3rd (Atlanta I)

2024 stats: Three top-five finishes, five top 10s and an average finish of 16.6. Wallace has led 35 laps.

Going into the weekend: Wallace finished 26th in the inaugural Cup race at WWT Raceway. He finished 30th in last season’s race after being involved in an incident.

Daniel Suarez

Points position: 18th

Best finish this season: 1st (Atlanta I)

2024 stats: One win, two top-five finishes, two top 10s and an average finish of 19.7.

Going into the weekend: Two starts with one top-10 finish. Suarez finished 23rd in the 2022 race at WWT Raceway. He finished seventh in last season’s race.

Chase Briscoe

Points position: 16th

Best finish this season: 5th (Darlington I)

2024 stats: He has one top five and five top 10s. He has three finishes of 19th or worse in the last four races.

Going into the weekend: Stewart-Haas Racing co-owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas announced this week that the organization will close after this season, putting SHR Cup drivers Briscoe, Ryan Preece, Josh Berry and Noah Gragson out of a ride. Briscoe is the highest of those four in the points. How will those teams react while facing an uncertain future?

