Cup results, points after Atlanta Motor Speedway

Starting 32nd, Christopher Bell needed 408 miles to reach the front for his first victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led only the final lap Sunday of a race that went five laps past its scheduled distance in overtime on the 1.54-mile oval. Bell became the 15th leader in a race that featured a track-record 50 lead changes (breaking the previous mark of 48 last year). In the wake of William Byron’s second consecutive Daytona 500 win, the first two races this season have ended on a last-lap pass.

After 265 laps, the caution flag flew less than a mile from the checkered flag with Bell’s No. 20 Toyota in first ahead of Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson. Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five.

It was the 10th career win for Bell but his first since last June at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which also was the most recent victory for Joe Gibbs Racing (a drought of 19 Cup races). It’s also Bell’s first win at Atlanta and his first in 28 starts on the superspeedway drafting tracks of Atlanta, Daytona and Talladega.

It was JGR’s first win on a drafting track since Denny Hamlin won at Talladega in October 2020. With JGR’s 12th victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Toyota won for the first time at the Hampton, Georgia, track since Kyle Busch 2013.

Through two races of the regular season, Blaney leads the championship standings with 87 points ahead of William Byron (75), Tyler Reddick (72), Austin Cindric (68), Bubba Wallace (64), Kyle Larson (61), John Hunter Nemechek (61), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (61), Alex Bowman (59) and Chase Elliott (56).

Blaney and Nemechek are the only drivers to finish in the top 10 in the first two races of the 2025 season.

Atlanta finishing order

1. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toytoa

2. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

3. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

4. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

7. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

8. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

9. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

10. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

11. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

12. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

13. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

14. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

15. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

16. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

17. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

18. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

19. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

20. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

21. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

22. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Chevrolet

23. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

24. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

25. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

26. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

27. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

28. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

29. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

30. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

31. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

32. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

33. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

34. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

35. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

36. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

37. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet

38. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford

39. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford