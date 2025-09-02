 Skip navigation
Southern 500

Darlington jumbles NASCAR Cup playoff standings

  
Published September 2, 2025 12:07 PM

Chase Briscoe moved on the second round with his Southern 500 victory, and Tyler Reddick climbed from 14th in the standings to fourth after his runner-up result.

Shane van Gisbergen holds the final transfer spot heading into Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway (pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Those below the cutline are reigning Cup champion Joey Logano (-3 points), Austin Dillon (-8), Alex Bowman (-19) and Josh Berry (-19).

Race 28 - Cup Playoff Standings after Southern 500.jpg

Xfinity Series

Saturday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway marks the end of the regular season. Nine of the 12 playoff spots have been clinched.

Sheldon Creed (+65 points on the cutline), Taylor Gray (+60) and Harrison Burton (+31) hold the final three playoff spots.

Jeb Burton (-31) is the first driver below the cutline.

Xfinity Playoff Standings after Portland.jpg

Craftsman Truck Series

Corey Heim opened the Truck playoffs by winning Saturday’s race at Darlington to advance to the next round.

Jake Garcia holds the final transfer spot. Chandler Smith is two points behind Garcia. Kaden Honeycutt is seven points behind Garcia.

Truck Playoff Standings after Darlington .jpg