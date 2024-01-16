Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, Phoenix added to Jimmie Johnson’s 2024 schedule

Jimmie Johnson will compete in the Daytona 500, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis and the NASCAR Cup season finale at Phoenix with sponsor Carvana, Legacy Motor Club announced Tuesday.

Those races make nine that Johnson is scheduled to race this season for the team he co-owns with Maury Gallagher. Johnson will again be in the No. 84 for Legacy Motor Club, joining teammates Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.

“I’m so proud to represent Carvana for a second NASCAR season, and our fourth season overall as partners, at some of my favorite races,” Johnson said in a statement from the team. “Carvana is a fun brand that captures the joy of cars and racing and they do a great job leveraging their partnership with Legacy M.C. I’m excited to have a shot at another Daytona 500 trophy in our new Toyota Camry XSE’s and the paint scheme is sure to be a fan favorite

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Jimmie and Legacy M.C. for a second season,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, in a statement. “Jimmie is not only the true embodiment of a champion, as recognized by his Hall of Fame induction this year, he is also a leader on and off the track and we can’t wait to see what he accomplishes this season.”

Johnson, a seven-time Cup champion, will be inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday (8 p.m. ET on Peacock).

Carvana’s paint schemes this season will honor Johnson with three unique designs. Johnson is tied with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for most career Cup championships. Johnson won a record five consecutive titles from 2006-10. His 83 career victories ties him with the late Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time list.

Jimmie Johnson’s 2024 Cup schedule

Feb. 18 - Daytona 500

April 14 - Texas

April 28 - Dover

May 5 - Kansas

May 26 - Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

July 21 - Indianapolis

Sept. 29 - Kansas

Oct. 20 - Las Vegas

Nov. 10 - Phoenix

