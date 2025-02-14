Friday NASCAR schedule at Daytona

All four NASCAR national series will be in action Friday, Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway with the Truck Series opening its 2025 season.

ARCA qualifying will lead off the schedule at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by Truck qualifying, Xfinity practice and Cup practice.

The 100-lap truck race will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Nick Sanchez, who is moving full time into Xfinity this season, is the race’s defending winner.

Friday, Feb. 14

Garage open

Cup Series — 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

ARCA — 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Truck Series — 11:30 a.m. - 11:55 p.m.

Xfinity Series — 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Track activity