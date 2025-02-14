 Skip navigation
Friday NASCAR schedule at Daytona

  
Published February 14, 2025 06:00 AM

All four NASCAR national series will be in action Friday, Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway with the Truck Series opening its 2025 season.

ARCA qualifying will lead off the schedule at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by Truck qualifying, Xfinity practice and Cup practice.

The 100-lap truck race will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Nick Sanchez, who is moving full time into Xfinity this season, is the race’s defending winner.

Friday, Feb. 14

Garage open

  • Cup Series — 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • ARCA — 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
  • Truck Series — 11:30 a.m. - 11:55 p.m.
  • Xfinity Series — 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Track activity

  • 1:30 - 2:15 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 3 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 4:35 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW Network)
  • 5:35 - 6:25 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)
  • 7:05 p.m.: Truck driver introductions
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (100 laps, 250 miles, Stages 20/40/100; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)