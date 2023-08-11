 Skip navigation
Friday NASCAR schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IRP

  
Published August 11, 2023 06:00 AM

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams practice, qualify and race on Friday at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Xfinity and Cup teams will have time in the garage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before their cars go through inspection.

The Xfinity Series has competed at the Indianapolis road course three times. AJ Allmendinger is the only previous winner entered in the race. The Cup Series has competed on the Indianapolis road course twice. Allmendinger won in 2021 and Tyler Reddick won last season.

The Truck Series has competed at Indianapolis Raceway Park 18 times (1995-2011, 2022). Grant Enfinger is the only previous winner entered in this season’s event. Friday’s race begins the Truck Series playoffs.

Shane van Gisbergen, the winner of the Chicago Cup race, will make his NASCAR oval debut as he competes in the Truck Series race.

ARCA Menards Series teams also are on track Friday as they practice, qualify and race at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Weather

Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed with a high of 86 degrees.

Friday, Aug. 11

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

· 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Cup Series

· 12 – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Indianapolis Raceway Park

Weather

Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed with a high of 86 degrees. High of 79 degrees and a 24% chance of precipitation at the start of the Truck Series race.

Friday, Aug. 11

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 10:30 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. — ARCA practice (no TV)
  • 2:30 – 2:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (no TV)
  • 3:30 – 4:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 4:05 – 5 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA race (200 laps, 137.2 miles; FS1, FloRacing, Motor Racing Network)
  • 9 p.m. — Truck Series race (200 laps, 137.2 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)