Friday NASCAR schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Xfinity teams practice and qualify Friday at Martinsville Speedway as they prepare for Saturday’s Round of 8 elimination race (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Saturday marks the 41st Xfinity race at Martinsville and the seventh since the track returned to the Xfinity schedule in 2020. Joe Gibbs Racing has won four of the past six races at Martinsville. JR Motorsports has won two of the past six races.

There are three spots remaining in the Championship 4 after Sam Mayer won last weekend’s race at Homestead. Martinsville is the final opportunity for championship-hopeful drivers to lock up one of the remaining spots.

Martinsville Speedway

Weather

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain during Xfinity qualifying.

Friday, Oct. 27

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. —Xfinity Series

Track activity