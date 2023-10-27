 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SHOOTING-PANAM-2023-SANTIAGO
A 1984 Olympian qualifies for the 2024 Olympics, his second Olympics
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SHOOTING-PANAM-2023-SANTIAGO
A 1984 Olympian qualifies for the 2024 Olympics, his second Olympics
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Friday NASCAR schedule at Martinsville Speedway

  
Published October 27, 2023 05:00 AM

Xfinity teams practice and qualify Friday at Martinsville Speedway as they prepare for Saturday’s Round of 8 elimination race (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Saturday marks the 41st Xfinity race at Martinsville and the seventh since the track returned to the Xfinity schedule in 2020. Joe Gibbs Racing has won four of the past six races at Martinsville. JR Motorsports has won two of the past six races.

There are three spots remaining in the Championship 4 after Sam Mayer won last weekend’s race at Homestead. Martinsville is the final opportunity for championship-hopeful drivers to lock up one of the remaining spots.

Martinsville Speedway

Weather

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain during Xfinity qualifying.

Friday, Oct. 27

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. —Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 5:05– 5:40 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)