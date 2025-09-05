Haas Factory Team switching from Ford to Chevrolet in 2026

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Nina Kennedy, Olympic pole vault champion, to miss World Championships due to injury
NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Michigan State
Boston College at Michigan State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos
Fantasy Football 2025 Week 1: Packers vs. Lions, Falcons vs. Bucs, and other matchups to exploit

Top Clips

nbc_pft_prescottbaitscarter_250905.jpg
How far will NFL go in response to Carter’s spit?
nbc_pft_cowboysopportunities_250905.jpg
Cowboys miss ‘seismic’ chance to unseat Eagles
nbc_snf_dalphilites_250904.jpg
Highlights: Eagles defeat Cowboys in chippy duel

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Nina Kennedy, Olympic pole vault champion, to miss World Championships due to injury
NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Michigan State
Boston College at Michigan State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos
Fantasy Football 2025 Week 1: Packers vs. Lions, Falcons vs. Bucs, and other matchups to exploit

Top Clips

nbc_pft_prescottbaitscarter_250905.jpg
How far will NFL go in response to Carter’s spit?
nbc_pft_cowboysopportunities_250905.jpg
Cowboys miss ‘seismic’ chance to unseat Eagles
nbc_snf_dalphilites_250904.jpg
Highlights: Eagles defeat Cowboys in chippy duel

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Haas Factory Team switching from Ford to Chevrolet in 2026

  
Published September 5, 2025 08:16 AM

Haas Factory Team will move its Cup and Xfinity programs from Ford to Chevrolet beginning in 2026, the team announced Friday morning.

As part of the move, Haas Factory Team will have an alliance with Hendrick Motorsports and have Hendrick-built engines in both series.

Cole Custer drives for the team in Cup. Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer drive for the team in Xfinity. All three drivers will return to Haas Factory Team next season, the team announced Friday.

NASCAR: Enjoy Illinois 300
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at WWTR Gateway: Start time, TV info and weather
The NASCAR circuit will race at the 1.25-mile oval for the first time in the playoffs.

“First and foremost, we want to thank Ford for its partnership. Their support allowed us to establish Haas Factory Team and we remain dedicated to delivering results for them in Cup and Xfinity all the way through the season finale in Phoenix,” said Joe Custer, president, Haas Factory Team.

Mayer has secured a playoff spot in the Xfinity Series. Creed is in position to do so in Saturday’s regular season finale at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Custer, who finished fourth last month at Daytona, is 33rd in the points in Cup.