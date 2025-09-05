Haas Factory Team switching from Ford to Chevrolet in 2026

Haas Factory Team will move its Cup and Xfinity programs from Ford to Chevrolet beginning in 2026, the team announced Friday morning.

As part of the move, Haas Factory Team will have an alliance with Hendrick Motorsports and have Hendrick-built engines in both series.

Cole Custer drives for the team in Cup. Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer drive for the team in Xfinity. All three drivers will return to Haas Factory Team next season, the team announced Friday.

“First and foremost, we want to thank Ford for its partnership. Their support allowed us to establish Haas Factory Team and we remain dedicated to delivering results for them in Cup and Xfinity all the way through the season finale in Phoenix,” said Joe Custer, president, Haas Factory Team.

Mayer has secured a playoff spot in the Xfinity Series. Creed is in position to do so in Saturday’s regular season finale at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Custer, who finished fourth last month at Daytona, is 33rd in the points in Cup.

